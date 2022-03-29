United Arab Emirates, Dubai: BitMarkets, a dynamic player in the cryptocurrency exchange market, has been awarded the Best Crypto Exchange for Customer Service. Crypto Expo, the leading event of the crypto and blockchain industries, taking place on 16 – 17 March 2022 in Dubai and visited by more than 10,000 professionals, has acknowledged the BitMarkets’ customer service focus, including security, accessibility and personalized approach, taking into account a regional specificity and the use of local languages in each market area.

“We are pleased that Crypto Expo attendees awarded our crypto exchange platform for retail and professional traders. With features like All-In-One Order Book, Futures 2.0, or Unlimited Referral Program, while being able to execute more than 1 million order requests per second, we can meet our customers’ expectations. With a fully self-hosted infrastructure and utmost level of security and custody for fiat and crypto assets, we have quickly become favorite and fast-growing crypto exchange,” commented Peter Sumer, CEO of BitMarkets, on the success at the Crypto Expo 2022 in Dubai.

BitMarkets opens up the existing cryptocurrency markets for everyone and everywhere. BitMarkets is a crypto exchange providing utmost secure, accessible, and localized services for retail as well as institutional clients. The exchange operates in more than 20 languages.

For more information, see: www.bitmarkets.com

BitMarkets is operated and powered by Unicorn Technologies Limited, a company which provides software solutions, digital asset technologies, and virtual financial assets through Peer-to-Peer network and centralized exchange platform while maintaining the utmost levels of security for a great customer experience.

*Source: AETOSWire