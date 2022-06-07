Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Connect, Beyon Cyber and Beyon Solutions, subsidiaries of Batelco, hosted ELEVATE, a technology forum, under the theme, Digital Transformation Accelerated, at the Ritz Carlton Bahrain, on Tuesday 7th June. Batelco Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and iGA Chief Executive Mohammed Ali AlQaed were in attendance along with customers from Bahrain’s Enterprise sector, including industry leaders, technology experts and a number of Beyon’s international partners.

ELEVATE which was organized exclusively for enterprise customers who are on a digital transformation journey, brought together resources and expertise from Beyon entities and other local, regional and international companies. More than 300 customers attended the event to benefit from the invaluable opportunity for discussion on the challenges presented by digitisation and the emerging solutions being developed to address the evolving ecosystem.

Batelco Chief Digital Growth Officer, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa welcomed the guests and introduced Beyon’s three business focussed brands, Beyon Cyber and Beyon Solutions and their respective CEO’s Dr. Shaikh Khalid Duaij Al Khalifa and Saad Al Rashed, and Beyon Connect COO Benjamin King, who each gave an overview about the companies and the role they play in supporting businesses to overcome challenges faced in today’s digital environment.

Following the opening addresses, a keynote titled ‘Transforming the Software and Data Marketplace’, was given by Marta Whiteaker, AWS Marketplace EMEA Managing Director, and an open panel discussion addressing cyber security threats was led by the Beyon Cyber team and experts from Microsoft, AttackIQ, British Telecom, and Palo Alto.

Attendees had the opportunity to select from a wide variety of specialised breakout sessions on topics such as cloud solutions, digitalising critical systems, application security and digital communications, led by the Beyon entities’ team members and supported by representatives from Palo Alto, AWS, OutSystems, Avaya, Thales Bahrain, CyberArk, Microfocus-Cyber, Oregon Systems and Benefit. The Beyon teams also held separate sessions to outline their product offerings in detail and responded to questions from attendees.

Batelco Chief Digital Growth Officer, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said, ­“We are delighted to host this exclusive technology forum, the first event of its kind for Bahrain’s enterprise sector, to showcase our own business centric brands, which we are very proud of. We believe that the synergy generated between the three Beyon brands will positively impact our customers across various industry verticals in taking the next steps towards digital transformation.”

“ELEVATE provided the ideal platform to bring together private and public sector players, and give great opportunities for networking, shared learning and building relationships. Additionally, we were very pleased to have signed a number of agreements with major entities from the local enterprise sector during the event.”

“We extend our appreciation to the many companies that supported the success of the event and look forward to further collaboration in the future” Shaikh Mohamed added.

For more details, please visit www.beyoncyber.com, www.beyonconnect.com and www.beyonsolutions.com

