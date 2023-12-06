Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group, has signed a strategic agreement with Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, that will support Beyon Cyber’s efforts in delivering best-in-class cyber security solutions for the SME sector in Bahrain. Beyon Cyber CEO, Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa and Trend Micro MMEA Channel Director Mohamad Mrad signed the agreement at the Beyon Cyber Stand during AICS 2023.

Through this strategic partnership Bahrain’s SME’s will have access to comprehensive and affordable cyber security solutions designed to meet their growing requirements for advanced cyber threats, provided by Beyon Cyber in collaboration with Batelco Enterprise division.

Beyon Cyber CEO, Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa commented, “At Beyon Cyber, we understand that small and medium businesses encounter unique challenges. The swift digitization within SMEs, often the pulse of innovation, brings about heightened cyber risks to a sector that contributes about 30% of Bahrain’s GDP. It is our responsibility to guarantee that these businesses can readily access straightforward, effective, and affordable cybersecurity solutions. We are proud to announce our tailor-made solution for SMEs, offering robust protection at minimal cost. This enables them to concentrate on running their core business without compromising on security.”

Trend Micro MMEA Channel Director Mohamed Mrad added, “Collaborations with industry leaders like Beyon Cyber are pivotal in introducing innovative cybersecurity products and services aligned with market needs. We at Trend Micro believe this service will reinforce Beyon Cyber's position as a cybersecurity trailblazer and cater to an important sector in the Kingdom.”

Batelco General Manager Enterprise, Abdulla Danesh added, “We are delighted to work alongside our sister company, Beyon Cyber to deliver on our mutual commitment to Bahrain’s SME sector, supporting them with their digital transformation and advanced cyber security requirements. One of the key features of this offering is the ease of subscription for the SME customers, as they can avail of these services through Batelco’s fully fledged portal which caters to the needs of the Enterprise segment.”

