Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group and a UPU Consultative Committee (CC) member was one of the sponsors and participants in the Arab Postal Leaders Forum, organized by the UPU and held in Muscat, Oman from 12 to 14 February. Government personnel, C-Level and senior executives from the postal sector across the MENA region attended the event which was held under the theme ‘Arab Posts: On track towards digital transformation and innovation".

The Forum focused on identifying the digital transformation opportunities which are rapidly presenting themselves in the postal sector as it adapts its role from being a trusted provider of secure physical delivery services into becoming a trusted provider of critical digital communications.

Some of the key themes explored during the three-day event included the role of the postal sector in the digital economy, e-commerce as a driving force behind digital transformation and developing new infrastructure for digital services in the postal sector.

Key speakers in the Forum included Oman’s Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, H.E. Mr. Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Maawali and the Universal Postal Union’s Director General Mr. Masahiko Metoki.

Beyon CEO Christian Rasmussen, as one of the panelists of the Forum, addressed the topic, "Reimagining the Postal Sector: Capitalizing on Legacy for a Digital Future" focused on the importance of incorporating digitalisation within the postal sector and the pivotal changes that it can bring to help transform traditional post offices into multi-service hubs that cater to a wide array of community needs.

Beyon Connect CEO Christian Rasmussen said, “Beyon Connect was delighted to sponsor and participate in the Forum and have the opportunity to meet with industry experts from across the region. The range of presentations and panel discussions provided excellent insights into the region’s postal service and adjacent industries, and the knowledge gained will be invaluable as we continue to develop Beyon’s flagship product OneBox.”

“Furthermore, the event provided the ideal platform to showcase not only OneBox but also Beyon Connect’s full portfolio which also includes OneID, OneSign and OneExpress, and enabled us to engage with an audience comprising of decision makers, experts and potential commercial partners from a wide range of industries that are part of the postal ecosystem,” Mr. Rasmussen added.

Beyon Connect is playing a growing role in the movement towards a modern and digitally connected MENA region through its comprehensive digital product range.

