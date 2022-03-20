Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s only dedicated exhibition for beauty products, hair, fragrances, and wellbeing, opens tomorrow (Monday, March 21) at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre, bringing the local and international beauty community together the first time in the capital - the heart of the Kingdom’s commercial decision-making hub.

Previously taking place in Jeddah, the third edition of the trade-only show is organised by Al-Harithy Company for Exhibitions (ACE) Group under license from UAE-headquartered Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the name behind Dubai’s Beautyworld Middle East – the region’s largest international trade fair for beauty products, hair care, fragrances, and wellbeing.

The show has attracted a comprehensive international exhibitor portfolio including companies from France, USA, Poland, Bahrain, and the UAE, who will exhibit alongside a strong Saudi contingent comprising 32 industry players including major names such as Al Jazerah, Al Ajmaeen, Surrati, NDC, Baheya World, and Bahr Al Montajat.

They will all exhibit across feature sections dedicated to hair, nails and salon supplies, cosmetics and skincare, machinery, packaging, raw materials and contract manufacturing, fragrance, as well as personal care and hygiene.

Major new products are to be launched at the show as exhibitors look to tap into the expanding Saudi beauty and personal care market which, according to analysts Euromonitor International, will reach a retail value of US$5.5 billion in 2022, up by neary three percent from its US$5.36 billion value in 2021.

Among the new to market launches is the forest-inspired silicone bath and beauty scrubbers ‘The Leaves of Life Collection’ from the USA’s Daily Concepts, who are participating for the second time at the show. “Each scrubber is leaf-shaped and perfectly-sized for a unique clean for face, body and feet,” explained Stephan Memmi, Chief Operating Officer at Daily Concepts.

“Saudi Arabia represents a big growth opportunity for us, particularly as cleansing and bathing rituals are important in the region. We are also hoping to find partnerships with leading pharmacies as well.

“The time is right as the pandemic has created a deeper focus on cleanliness, and with consumers being confined to their homes, they had more time to dedicate to skincare and beauty routines. This has driven demand for products like ours that enhance the experience of cleansing and exfoliating the skin,” added Memmi.

Meanwhile, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia debutant Arkana Cosmetics from Poland says it plans to win business through its “conscious approach to beauty care.” Arkana will use the show for the international launch of its Treasure Collection of dermoaesthetic skin treatments with biostimulation and a redermalisation effect.

“The line is a unique combination of two biostimulants which, in a natural way, strongly stimulate regenerative processes in the skin,” explained Ewa Pyzik, Export Manager at Arkana.

The company also has high hopes of securing business in Saudi Arabia and the wider region through its eco-friendly approach to packaging. “We believe consumers will appreciate our eco-friendly approach,” added Pyzik. “We use glass packaging and produce plastic bottles from sugarcane, i.e. biopolymer extracted from renewable sources that reduce CO2 emission by 66 percent.

“We have consciously reduced our printed marketing materials, and we offer Sun Protect Cream SPF 50+ which contains biodegradable filters that are safe for the waters and oceans, thus protecting our planet.”

A second Polish newcomer and green brand pioneer, Clochee, will also be promoting natural, sustainable products. The company uses only high quality and many certified raw materials of natural origin across its five facial care product lines for men, women, children, and babies.

Daria Prochenka, Co-founder and President of Clochee, believes the company’s strong research and testing credentials will secure business in the Kingdom and the wider region: “Our priority is high product quality and the uniqueness of our ingredients,” she explained.

“In Clochee cosmetics, you can find, for example, snow fungus, the effectiveness of which exceeds hyaluronic acid, or the Vin-upLift complex, which improves skin tension just 30 minutes after application,”.

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is also helping aspiring hair and makeup professionals and salon managers hone their skills through the Beauty Academy, organised in collaboration with the Bahia Academy and TVTC (Technical & Vocational Training Corporation). Attendees will be treated to exclusive sessions by international experts on salon techniques, hair styling and professional makeup.

There will also be a Fragrance Station where visitors can sample perfumes on display at the exhibition at a single location and get easy-to-find directions to their producers.

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia will be open daily from March 21-23 from 11am to 7pm.

