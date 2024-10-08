The fourth edition of the Beautyworld Middle East Awards will take place at Conrad Dubai on 29 October 2024 during the region’s largest international beauty, hair, fragrance and wellbeing trade fair - Beautyworld Middle East

17 award categories commend achievements for brands and people making waves in the industry with sustainable and innovative products, standout media campaigns and game-changing skin and haircare, plus much more

Dubai, UAE: The shortlist of nominees for the Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2024 has been announced featuring a powerlist of the industry's top performers. From industry veterans to innovative newcomers, and from concious brands to cutting-edge technologies, the awards feature 17 categories and have attracted over 500+ nominations.

A spectacular annual gala will be hosted in the grandeur of the Conrad Hotel Dubai on 29 October, at the end of the second day of the region's largest international trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance and wellbeing. Beautyworld Middle East. Now in its 28th year, the exhibition has become an unmissable event in the calendar, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 to 30 October.

The Beautyworld Middle East Awards programme is designed to recognise and honour the hard work, creativity, and dedication of beauty professionals and brands that have made a significant impact in the region. An expert panel of esteemed judges have assessed all entries to curate a star-studded shortlist which can now be revealed. Each category features up to five shortlisted entries.

Returning categories include the prestigious Hair Product, Conscious Brand, and Niche Fragrance of the Year. New for 2024 are categories such as Male Grooming Product, Personal Care Product, Cosmetic Product, Skincare Product, and Hair Styling Device, all celebrating the top innovations of the year.

The hotly contested award for ‘Homegrown Brand of the Year’ celebrates the remarkable efforts of brands conceived and launched in the Middle East. This year, Kayali, and Arooba Beauty will compete against other finalists to recognise regional industry players who embody the essence of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The ‘Popular Fragrance of the Year’ category features much-loved scents from KAYALI’s Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar | 42, which is also in the running for Media Campaign of the Year; last year’s winner Ajmal Perfumes (Song of Oud) and the Laverne Group’s Lador Bakhur; plus Noir Parfum - Al Majed Oud and Club De Nuit Précieux I - Sterling Perfumes.

In synergy with the Clean + Conscious segment at Beautyworld Middle East, the ‘Conscious Brand of the Year’ award champions those who are putting sustainability at the top of their agenda. The shortlist includes last year’s winner Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, alongside new entrant Alizarine lipstick by Le Rouge Français – a worldwide innovation coming out of France using colours extracted from dye plants, which is also nominated in the Cosmetic Product of the Year category. Other brands in this segment include Evolve Organic Beauty, Precious Amber Fragrance Sticks from Rituals Cosmetics and The Rediscovered Garden by Le Jardin Retrouvé.

Ravi Ramchandni, Show Manager at Beautyworld Middle East, said: “We are delighted to shine a light on the achievements and innovations that have happened throughout the year in the Middle East beauty industry, and we look forward to a glittering event on 29 October. The Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2024 is going to be a celebration of the work by household names such as Huda Beauty, ghd, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, Manscaped and Sterling Perfumes but we also want to recognise emerging players and entrepreneurs in the market. We are particularly impressed this year with the calibre of nominations from around the region.”

Celebrating innovation and fresh faces, the 'Newcomer Brand of the Year' category shines a spotlight on new brands that have stormed the Middle East market in the last two years. This year’s contenders are Greek beauty brand HARITES, the carefully curated collection of niche perfumes KV by Kateryna Vel'menko, Ni Hao Babe Skin, Korean skin care brand SKIN1004 The Untouched Nature and Trépure.

The ‘Hairstyling Device of the Year’ award features three cutting-edge products including styling tools: the Diva Pro Styling Atmos 2 Ultra Dry - Salon Europe and the latest generation ceramic heated styler ghd Chronos which features smart technology; plus the game-changing horizontal backwash with neck rest - Heaven Wash Unit with Shirodara Treatment by Maletti Group.

Christophe Robin sees its Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt and Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Oil shortlisted alongside each other in ‘Hair Product of the Year’ alongside products from ECRU, Revlon and Wild Science Lab.

Other prestigious award categories include Innovative Packaging, Luxury Packaging, Media Campaign, Male Grooming Product, Nail Product, Personal Care Product, Niche Fragrance, Skincare Product, Beauty Product, Retailer and Technology Innovation.

The independent judging panel is made up of 18 experts from across the industry. More information about the panel can be found here.

The Beautyworld Middle East Awards ceremony will take place on 29 October at the Conrad Dubai with an evening of excellence, innovation, and glamour. The full list of award finalists and tickets for the gala dinner are available at: https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en/events/awards.html