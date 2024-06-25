The 28th edition of Beautyworld Middle East will take place from 28 – 30 October, 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre, with three days of business opportunities, conference sessions, interactive experiences, demonstrations and more.

For 2024, the region’s largest international trade show for the beauty and wellness industries will focus on the theme of ‘Illuminating the business of beauty’, with nine different product segments across 16 halls.

This year sees over 250 new exhibitors participate in the show, taking the expected number of overall exhibitors to 1,900, along with an anticipated 70,000 industry professionals in attendance.

Dubai, UAE: This year marks the 28th edition of Beautyworld Middle East – the region’s largest international trade show for the beauty and wellness industries. The three-day event at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) takes place from October 28th – 30th, 2024, and encapsulates the worlds of beauty, hair, fragrance, and personal care all under one roof.

The exhibition is one of the most influential and visited beauty trade shows in the world. With the beauty and personal care industry in the Middle and Africa region projected to reach $60 billion by 2025 according to a report by Euromonitor International, the exhibition plays a pivotal role in the growth and development of the beauty and wellness industries, bringing together key players from around the world.

Following on from the success of Beautyworld Middle East 2023 – the trade fair’s best year to date since its inauguration in 1996 – this year’s edition is set to be bigger than ever. With a projected growth in event size of 14 percent with the addition of 2 new halls in 2024, the show will welcome an expected 1,990 exhibitors from 60+ countries to discuss ideas, innovation and collaboration within the beauty and wellness sectors.

Commenting on the launch of Beautyworld Middle East 2024, Ravi Ramchandni, Show Manager at event organisers Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said, “Beautyworld Middle East 2024 is where we will see beauty, hair, fragrance, and wellbeing converge under one roof showcasing innovation, creativity, and excellence in the beauty industry. Beautyworld Middle East is a unique platform that is increasingly bringing together the finest brands and experts from around the globe, here in Dubai, and we are very excited to welcome everyone to join us in exploring the transformative power of beauty to this 2024 edition.”

Here’s what to look forward to at Beautyworld Middle East 2024:

A wide-ranging showcase of cutting-edge beauty products, advancements in state-of-the-art beauty tech and the latest innovations in skincare, haircare, and make-up. Visitors will also be the first to experience exclusive new-to-market product launches.

Front Row by Nazih is a crowd-favourite stage celebrating all things beauty, with an engaging and entertaining line-up across the three-day show. Attendees can enjoy dynamic demonstrations from international industry talent, such as Babyliss Pro and GHD, along with special guest appearances.

Quintessence – The Art of Perfume is an exclusive platform centred around niche fragrance in which visitors can explore a curated collection of over 40 of the world’s most unique brands and creators in a bespoke and luxurious environment.

The Next in Beauty Conference comprises 21 free sessions with over 40 speakers across the three-day event, encompassing market intelligence, emerging trends and revolutionary innovations shaping both the regional and global beauty industries. This year, topics will spotlight innovative perspectives, novel understandings, and enhanced business approaches within the field of beauty, and hone in on the growing Chinese fragrance market.

Celebrating creativity, the Nail It! Competition by Nazih Group at Beautyworld brings together incredible talents within the fields of nail care and artistry, and serves as a stage for nail technicians to showcase their skill, precision, and expertise to a wider audience of beauty industry professionals.

A highlight of the annual trade show, the prestigious Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2024 pay tribute to the exceptional individuals, brands and products that have made a significant impact in the beauty and fragrance industries in the last year. Awarding talent across 17 different categories, including a Life-Time Achiever Award, new categories for 2024 include Male Grooming Product of the Year, Personal Care Product of the Year, Cosmetic Product of the Year, Skincare Product of the Year, Hair Styling Device of the Year and Hair Product of the Year.

2024 marks the debut of BeautyLIVE! at Beautyworld Middle East – a high-energy hub of inspiration and expertise for beauty and salon professionals, in which attendees can learn first-hand the latest innovative techniques shaping the future of the haircare and make-up industries through exciting live on-stage demonstrations. Taking place over three unmissable days, the line-up of participating brands includes Gamma+, Lakme, Goldwell and Ecru New York, with more names to be announced soon.

Providing an exclusive opportunity to connect with the beauty and wellness industry’s biggest players, Beautyworld Middle East allows brands to truly maximise their potential in an exciting, engaging and highly innovative environment. Keep your finger on the pulse and explore a world of unparalleled opportunities from 28 – 30 October at Beautyworld Middle East 2024.

For more information, please visit the Beautyworld Middle East website: https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html