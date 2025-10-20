Professionals debuts at beautyLIVE by Fresha with James Earnshaw spearheading the global R.I.S.E. initiative

World Record attempt at the most beard shaves and trims in an hour, highlighting the speed and artistry of barbers from STMNT and Wella

Dubai, UAE – Beautyworld Middle East 2025 is gearing up to ignite the global hair stage like never before, as its beautyLIVE by Fresha programme brings the world’s most talented hairstylists, colourists, and barbers together for three days of artistry, education and inspiration.

This year beautyLIVE has been given a huge boost thanks to the

endorsement of Fresha, the world’s leading marketplace and business software platform for the beauty and wellness industry. “Beauty Live by Fresha” marks the brand’s first regional stage activation - a strong vote of confidence in Beautyworld Middle East’s influence.

Layla Al Hajjaj, Founder of Boho Salon, remarked on the importance of BWME and activations like BeautyLIVE by Fresha:

“As a salon owner, attending Beautyworld Middle East and experiencing live stage showcases from industry leaders like Wella, Dyson, Lakme, Gamma+ is incredibly valuable. These sessions are more than just demonstrations; they’re immersive learning experiences that keep me and my team inspired and up-to-date with the latest techniques and trends.”

Guinness World Record Attempt with STMNT Grooming Goods

At the heart of this year’s programme lies a Guinness World Record attempt unlike any seen before, spearheaded by STMNT Grooming Goods co-creator Miguel Gutierrez, better known to millions worldwide as Nomad Barber.

Ravi Ramchandni, Show Manager of Beautyworld Middle East, said: “We’re excited to announce that STMNT, in collaboration with Beauty Live by Fresha at BWME 2025, will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive number of beard shaves and beard trims in one hour with the incredible support of STMNT Co-creator Nomad Barber and 48 talented barbers. This challenge is a true celebration of teamwork, precision, and the evolving craft of modern grooming. It’s a powerful moment for the barbering community, and we look forward to making history together.”

The challenge will unite barbers from across the Middle East region and internationally, spotlighting the artistry, speed, and precision that underpin modern grooming. More than a record, the event symbolises the strength of a community bound by creativity and craft.

Wella Professionals Brings R.I.S.E. to Dubai

Kicking off beautyLIVE by Fresha on 27 October, Wella Professionals will make its global presence felt with the launch of its acclaimed R.I.S.E. (Relationships, Inspiration, Science, and Education) initiative at Beautyworld Middle East.

Designed to empower and inspire hairstylists, R.I.S.E. brings together a community of global ambassadors, expert educators, and innovators to share the latest in colour, styling, and salon growth strategies. For the first time, this powerful programme will take the stage in Dubai, setting a new benchmark for professional education in the region.

Headlining Wella’s showcase will be James Earnshaw, Wella

Professionals Global Ambassador and one of the world’s most followed hairstylists on Instagram. Known for his trend-setting transformations, James will deliver live sessions to inspire stylists with both technical excellence and creative vision.

Joining him on stage will be fellow global artist Marco Firriolo, ensuring a Wella debut that blends international inspiration with actionable salon-floor creativity.

Day 3 of the BeautyLive by Fresher lineup will add to the dynamics of this unmissable programme with showcases from Dyson, Lakme,

Goddess Maintenance Company, Gamma+, and a much-anticipated demonstration from International Hairdresser of the Year, Jorge X.

A Global Hub for the Salon and Barbering Community

Now entering its second year, beautyLIVE has quickly become a key highlight of Beautyworld Middle East — the world’s largest international trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance, and wellbeing.

The 2025 edition will bring together industry professionals from across the globe to engage with live educational sessions presented by some of the sector’s most dynamic brands. Alongside STMNT and Wella, the stage will feature showcases from ProHall, Lakmé, and Gamma+, delivering an exceptional lineup.

A significant highlight of BWME is the Hair Salon section, which hosts over 100 exhibitors offering a wide range of salon supplies. This area is crucial for distributors, salon owners, and industry professionals looking to discover the latest products and innovations all under one roof.

Beautyworld Middle East is much more than a trade show — it provides an immersive experience for all visitors. Features like Beauty Live by Fresha create unique opportunities for attendees to connect, learn, and explore, making it a must-attend event that truly caters to everyone in the beauty and wellness industry.

Beautyworld Middle East 2025 runs from 27–29 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. beautyLIVE by Fresha takes place daily in the Al Multaqua Ballroom.

