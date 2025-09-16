Gateway to the Middle East and the rest of the world: Beauty Beginnings connects indie and niche beauty brands with top retailers and distributors across the Middle East and other fast-growing global beauty markets. With one of the highest per capita spends on beauty worldwide, the Middle East has become a strategic entry point for brands looking to expand globally.

Innovation on Show: 18 hand-picked brands showcase bold concepts from across the globe, covering all beauty sectors, including skincare, haircare, fragrance and intimate wellness

Market Momentum: With the MENA beauty market projected to exceed USD 50 billion by 2027 and world-leading growth rates, this is where startups and SMEs take their first leap into global expansion.

Dubai, UAE: Returning for its second edition at Beautyworld Middle East 2025, Beauty Beginnings is set to be the must-visit destination for retailers, buyers, and distributors looking for the next generation of beauty brands ready to expand into the Middle East.

Following a highly successful debut in 2024, this curated discovery zone will spotlight 18 emerging brands from Europe, the Americas and beyond, each selected for their creativity, innovation, and potential to resonate with one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.

The Middle East: A Beauty Growth Powerhouse

The MENA beauty and personal care market continues to expand rapidly, fuelled by young, trend-savvy consumers, a booming retail ecosystem, and rising demand for niche and luxury concepts. With market value forecast to exceed USD 50 billion by 2027, according to Euromonitor, the region is increasingly viewed as a strategic launchpad for ambitious international brands.

“Beauty Beginnings is more than just a showcase—it’s a gateway,” said Ravi Ramchandni, Show Manager, Beautyworld Middle East.

“We’re offering startups and SMEs a unique chance to make those crucial first connections with buyers, distributors, and retailers who can unlock their growth in the MENA region. For our visitors, it’s about discovering what’s next, before it hits the mainstream.”

A Curated Collective of Innovation

Beauty Beginnings reflects genuine craft and innovation at its best, including ancient ritual-rooted skincare: Ki’Olal; exosomes adopted from regenerative medicine: Exoceuticals; luxury wellness sensorial self-care: High on Love; non-Invasive At-Home clinical grade carboxytherapy treatments: CO2 lift; mobile phone red light therapy screen: BodyGuardz; luxury Men’s Treatments: Mann Skincare; and mono dose hair treatment: Remilia.

Other participating international brands include: Beauty and the City, CO2 Lift and Remilla - all from the USA, Daniel Laura from Germany, SkincareStories from Denmark, Voir Haircare from Canada, and Sevin London from the UK, representing some of the most compelling innovation across categories including skincare, fragrance, and haircare.

MENA is proving to be a beauty brand launching pad

For participating brands, Beauty Beginnings is a rare chance to gain direct visibility in a market hungry for fresh concepts, with MENA brands forming a prominent part of this movement.

“We’re excited to share the full MÄNN Skincare collection with the industry - the Daily Detox Cleanser, Age Defense Light Day Cream, Regenerating Moisture Night Cream and Resurfacing Peel products,” said Ken Hoellmann, Founder of Dubai-based men’s range MÄNN

Skincare. “Beyond products, we’re sharing a vision: that men’s skincare can be luxurious, high-performance, and holistic. We look forward to connecting with retailers, press, and partners, and to starting conversations that put men’s beauty and wellbeing firmly on the global stage.”

A Glimpse Into the Future of Beauty

Whether it’s biotech-driven facials, next-generation haircare, or wellness-inspired concepts, Beauty Beginnings offers visitors a preview of what’s coming next in global beauty innovation.

Positioned at the heart of Beautyworld Middle East— one of the largest international trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance, and wellbeing—this discovery zone has fast become the first stop for retailers and distributors scouting the brands set to make waves in 2025 and beyond.

About Beautyworld Middle East

Beautyworld Middle East, taking place from 27–29 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, stands as a truly global hub for the beauty, fragrance, hair, and wellness industries. Recognised as the largest international trade fair of its kind in the region, the event attracts over 71,000 professionals from 164 countries, offering an unparalleled opportunity to engage with more than 2,000 leading exhibitors from across 70 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

