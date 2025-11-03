Manama, Bahrain: Beyon announced the completion and commissioning of the new Batelco by Beyon White Space Data Centre, the first of its kind in Bahrain, at Gateway Gulf Investor Forum 2025, which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Manama this week.

The commissioning marks a defining milestone in Batelco’s data centre journey and a pivotal step in Beyon’s mission to accelerate Bahrain’s digital transformation and expand its world-class digital infrastructure footprint.

The Batelco by Beyon White Space Data Centre spans 6,000 sqm and forms part of Beyon’s Data Oasis, a 140,000 sqm site located in southern Bahrain. Built to the highest international standards, the facility features agnostic technology which is adaptive to any sector. Boasting enterprise-grade reliability, and incorporating redundant power and cooling systems, the White Space Data Centre is engineered for scalability to meet the evolving requirements of AI, cloud service providers, hyperscalers, government entities, and large enterprises.

Aligned with Beyon’s long-term sustainability goals, the new facility is directly connected to the company’s Solar Park, drawing a significant share of its electricity from renewable sources.

Beyon CEO Andrew Kvaalseth commented, “We were delighted to announce the completion of Batelco’s new White Space Data Centre, a cumulation of extensive efforts and investment to bring an ambitious vision to life. This achievement could not have happened without the invaluable support of Bahrain’s government entities and authorities. We are committed to investments that help to attract global tech companies as well as the leading local and regional players.”

Batelco by Beyon CEO Maitham Abdulla said, “The new White Space Data Centre, forming a central part of Batelco’s wider ecosystem, is the largest and most power-dense facility in Bahrain, and one of the most power efficient data centres in the region. It is designed to serve the evolving needs of a wide range of enterprise and government customers. Furthermore, it helps to meet their sustainability requirements as our Data Centre integrates the latest clean power technologies from Beyon’s Solar Park. Delivering Bahrain’s first White Space Data Centre underscores our commitment to developing world-class digital infrastructure that aligns with Bahrain’s vision for a smart, sustainable digital future.”

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

ABOUT BATELCO BY BEYON:

Batelco by Beyon is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

For more information, please visit www.batelco.com