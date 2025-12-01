MUSCAT: BankDhofar’s Ladies Account has been named the ‘Best Banking Product for Women’ at the 2025 edition of the Women’s Tabloid Awards, reinforcing its standing as Oman’s most trusted and empowering financial product for Omani and expatriate women.

Hosted by the UK-based Women’s Tabloid Magazine, the Women’s Tabloid Awards have emerged as a global platform celebrating the achievements of women and organisations that exemplify leadership, innovation, and social impact. The prestigious awards recognise excellence across multiple sectors including business, banking, technology, health, and education and spotlight initiatives that advance inclusion, equality, and purpose-driven leadership.

Designed to meet the unique financial needs and aspirations of women across the Sultanate, BankDhofar’s Ladies Account continues to set benchmarks in customer experience and financial empowerment. The account offers an array of exclusive benefits, including Preferential interest rates on high-yield savings accounts and tailored lifestyle privileges through merchant offers.

Open to Omani nationals and expatriate women aged 23 years and above—or 18 years for those with salary accounts BankDhofar’s Ladies Account exemplifies the bank’s commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and customer-centric growth. Its broader strategy focuses on delivering exceptional value through distinctive, relationship-based banking services built on accountability, collaboration, and performance excellence.

Beyond individual recognition, the Women’s Tabloid Awards represent a global celebration of progress and inclusion honouring women who are redefining leadership, work, and sustainability. By recognising BankDhofar’s Ladies Account, the awards reaffirm Oman’s growing influence in the region’s financial innovation landscape and the bank’s enduring commitment to empowering women to thrive financially and socially.