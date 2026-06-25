MUSCAT – BankDhofar participated in the Customer Experience Forum 2026, a leading regional platform that convened senior customer experience leaders and industry experts to explore emerging trends, digital innovation, and best practices shaping customer engagement across sectors.

Representing the bank, Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al Oufi, Head of Customer Experience and Sustainability, spoke on a panel discussion focused on designing customer journeys in a digital-first, multi-channel environment. During the forum, he was also honoured with the “Customer Experience Leader of the Year – Banking Sector” award, recognising his leadership in advancing customer experience transformation and embedding customer-centric strategies across the organisation.

BankDhofar continues to strengthen its customer experience agenda through a range of initiatives aimed at improving accessibility and financial inclusion. These include the “Mobile Branch” service, which extends banking services to remote and underserved communities, as well as the bank’s active participation in public events to broaden outreach and engagement.

In parallel, the bank’s mobile banking application enables customers to complete transactions seamlessly from home or office, supporting greater convenience for segments such as senior citizens and business owners who may have limited time to visit branches.

BankDhofar’s customer-first approach has earned it multiple industry recognitions. Most recently, the bank was named “Best Customer Experience in Oman 2025” by Global Business & Finance Magazine, underscoring its continued focus on innovation, service quality, and customer satisfaction.

The bank has also received international recognition for its voice-of-customer and analytics capabilities. At the Khorus Reinvention Awards Middle East & Africa 2024, it won the “Corporate Voice of the Customer Programme” award, selected from nearly 700 participating banks and insurance companies globally, reflecting its ability to translate customer insights into measurable service improvements.

Additionally, at the Verint EMEA Inspire Awards 2024, BankDhofar secured the Silver Award for its innovative use of advanced technologies and AI-driven customer analytics, further reinforcing its commitment to enhancing engagement, improving service delivery, and maintaining a leading position in a competitive banking landscape.