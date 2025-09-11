Muscat: Reaffirming its position as a leader in Islamic digital banking and a key driver of digital transformation, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, showcased its leadership at the 2025 edition of COMEX, the nation’s premier technology exhibition. The bank’s participation underscored its commitment to shaping the future of Sharia-compliant banking through cutting-edge digital innovation, sustainability-driven finance, and a customer-first approach to financial services.

At COMEX 2025, the bank opened registrations for a forthcoming next-generation digital Islamic banking platform built to meet the needs of a mobile-first, fast-moving generation. Visitors and patrons were invited to sign up for early access and to be among the first to experience this groundbreaking solution, designed to offer a seamless, intuitive, and Sharia-compliant banking experience. The response was strong, particularly from students, young professionals, and emerging entrepreneurs eager for a smarter, more personalized way to manage their finances.

Bank Nizwa also showcased its new Corporate Internet Banking & Transactions platform, purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of corporates, SMEs, and both government and semi-government institutions. The platform elevates corporate banking by offering unmatched flexibility, streamlined operations, and advanced functionality that goes beyond traditional digital systems. Featuring a modern, intuitive interface, it simplifies complex processes while providing secure, high-performance tools that empower smarter financial decision-making. With robust encryption and reinforced security protocols, the platform ensures a seamless and secure banking experience tailored for today’s fast-paced business environment.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer at Bank Nizwa, stated, “Our participation in COMEX 2025 reaffirms Bank Nizwa’s strategic vision to lead the digital transformation of Islamic banking in Oman. As we continue to embrace innovation, this year’s exhibition provided an invaluable platform to showcase not only our technological milestones but also our deep commitment to serving the evolving needs of our customers, from digitally savvy youth to dynamic business enterprises. The unveiling of trailblazing digital solutions marks a pivotal step in our journey, reflecting a future-ready approach rooted in Sharia principles. These initiatives are designed to deliver seamless and secure banking experiences, aligned with the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040. We are proud to be at the forefront of a new era in Islamic finance – one that prioritizes inclusivity, agility, and long-term value for our customers and the broader economy.”

As part of its strategic presence at COMEX 2025, Bank Nizwa showcased a comprehensive suite of advanced digital banking services, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in Oman’s Islamic finance sector. Visitors had the opportunity to experience the simplicity and efficiency of banking through the bank’s interactive self-service kiosks, which highlighted the ease of performing everyday transactions digitally. The exhibition also offered a glimpse into the bank’s intuitive digital banking channels – including its user-friendly website and robust mobile application – designed to deliver seamless, Sharia-compliant financial solutions at customers’ fingertips. The event served as an ideal platform for engaging with customers, tech leaders, and youth audiences while showcasing the bank’s latest technological advancements.

Bank Nizwa’s participation in COMEX 2025 directly supports its long-term strategic roadmap and aligns with Oman Vision 2040, particularly in areas of digital transformation, youth empowerment, and sustainable development. By harnessing the power of Fintech and developing innovative, customer-centric solutions, the bank continues to advance its digital-first approach while delivering on its mission to build a more inclusive and future-ready financial landscape.