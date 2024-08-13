Muscat: In line with the vision of enhancing the understanding and implementation of sustainability principles in educational institutions, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, recently hosted a comprehensive Sustainability Workshop at the Modern College of Business and Science. The insightful session, led by Mrs. Tahani Al Alawi, Deputy Manager of Sustainability and CSR at Bank Nizwa, emphasized the importance of adopting sustainable practices within the educational system to instill values of environmental consciousness and community care among students. Mr. Mohammed Al Sajari, Head of Sharia Structure at Bank Nizwa, further enriched the workshop with his expertise on the integration of sustainable practices within Sharia principles.

Aimed at fostering environmental awareness among educators, the workshop was attended by Dr. Moosa Al Kindi, Dean of the Modern College of Business and Science, as well as employees of the college, and staff from various educational institutions across the region, reflecting a collective commitment to sustainability. The event provided a platform for attendees to exchange ideas, discuss challenges, and explore innovative solutions for sustainability in the education sector.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ahmed Al Waily – Head of Marketing, Corporate Communications and Sustainability said, “At Bank Nizwa, we are committed to driving sustainability endeavours not just within our operations but also in the communities we serve. It is crucial for educational institutions to implement sustainable practices within their processes and impart this knowledge to younger generations, preparing them to be agents of change. Through these sessions, we seek to raise awareness about the multifaceted nature of a truly sustainable future, highlighting the enduring impact our actions today will have on the environment, the community, and the nation’s socio-economic health of tomorrow.”

Echoing the statement, Dr. Moosa Al Kindi, Dean of Modern College of Business and Science, stated, “We are immensely grateful to Bank Nizwa for conducting this enlightening workshop on sustainability for our staff and members of the education sector. As our nation emphasizes sustainable practices, we are committed to ensuring generations to come inherit a healthy planet and enjoy a bright future. At the Modern College of Business and Science, we actively pursue sustainability initiatives, like this collaboration with Bank Nizwa, that create tangible impacts and foster lasting change within our community.”

Bank Nizwa has been at the forefront in the realm of sustainability, effectively demonstrating the synergy between Islamic finance and sustainable development. In late 2023, the bank became the first to offer Sharia-compliant sustainability-linked financing to individuals and corporates. This milestone followed the launch of its inaugural sustainability report, which outlined the bank’s forward-thinking strategy for achieving the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040. Furthermore, the bank was the first Islamic banking institution to offer eco-friendly credit and debit cards to customers.

Through initiatives such as this sustainability workshop, Bank Nizwa continues to chart a course of sustainable change and improvement, driving balanced socio-economic advancement within the country. Furthermore, the bank seeks to inspire the youth to embrace the pivotal responsibility of working towards a prosperous future for the nation, while preserving our precious planet.