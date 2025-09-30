Muscat: Reinforcing its position as the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, Bank Nizwa strengthened its leadership in Islamic banking through its pivotal role in organizing the second edition of ‘Themar 2025’ Islamic Banking Conference, held under the theme ‘Islamic Financial Transactions and Economic Stability’. The conference brought together a select group of financial institutions to discuss the evolving role of Islamic finance in promoting sustainable economic and social development. During the event, Bank Nizwa was honoured with the ‘Innovation in Islamic Banking’ award, in recognition of its continuous efforts to develop Sharia-compliant, innovative financial solutions that meet customer needs and keep pace with developments in the banking sector.

Speaking about the bank’s participation and recognition at the event, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Nizwa, said: "Themar 2025 highlighted the transformative role of Islamic finance as a catalyst for comprehensive and sustainable economic development. At Bank Nizwa, we believe that our responsibility goes beyond merely complying with standards and regulations; we aim to be an active partner in the national economy. Our participation in this conference reflects our commitment to shaping the future of Sharia-compliant finance in the Sultanate. Winning the ‘Innovation in Islamic Banking’ award serves as a strong motivation to continue our journey of innovation and to provide leading Islamic banking solutions that meet our customers’ aspirations and contribute to supporting national economic growth. We take pride in our role in leading the development of the Islamic banking sector and in enhancing Oman’s position as an advanced Islamic financial hub."

Bank Nizwa played a prominent role in the event, actively contributing to several key segments. Mr. Khaled Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa, delivered the keynote address, presenting a comprehensive vision for transforming Islamic finance from a compliance-focused model to one that achieves tangible social and economic impact. In his speech, he emphasized the crucial role of Islamic financial institutions in supporting national sustainable development objectives and advancing the long-term goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

Sheikh Dr. Ali Al-Jahdhami, member of the Sharia Supervisory Board at Bank Nizwa, also participated in the panel discussion titled ‘Waqf Funds and Islamic Takaful: Tools for Maximizing Sustainable Impact.’ His interventions focused on the evolution of governance concepts and their important role in enhancing the performance, transparency, and credibility of Islamic financial instruments.

Mr. Mohammed Al-Hashimi, Assistant General Manager of Governance and Compliance, also participated in the panel discussion titled ‘Open Banking and Digital Transformation: Shaping the Future of Islamic Banking.’ He shared his perspectives on how Islamic financial institutions can integrate strategies focused on creating positive impact in their operations while adhering to Sharia principles.

Bank Nizwa’s active participation in prestigious industry forums highlights its commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and facilitating the strategic exchange of knowledge within the Islamic finance sector. By engaging with key stakeholders and thought leaders, the bank supports a collaborative environment that drives sustainable growth and emphasizes the significant economic and social contributions of Islamic finance.

Through its prominent participation in Themar 2025, Bank Nizwa once again reaffirmed its role as a driving force in the advancement of Islamic finance. By combining service excellence with impactful community engagement, education, and capacity-building initiatives, the bank continues to lead by example – shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and socially responsible financial ecosystem that ensures sustainable progress for the broader economy.