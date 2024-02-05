In its 11th year, the multi- year partnership project continues to upgrade the Bahraini Farmers market infrastructure, creating a more encouraging environment for farmers, vendors and the local community.

With 33 farmers and 18 restaurants and cafes participating, the Bahraini Farmers market continues to grow in popularity with new family entertainment activities and competitions.

The launch of new Saturday workshops, supported by stc, will focus on educating and involving the community in tree planting activities in line with our ongoing Trees for Life campaign.

Manama, Bahrain: The Bahraini Farmers market, supported by stc Bahrain and National Agricultural Development (NIAD) in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs, has witnessed a significant growth in popularity after undergoing an infrastructure transformation of its facilities and a renewed focus on local famers’ produce, culinary experiences and family-entertainment activities. The market, now in its 11th year, is marked by a multi-year partnership between the two entities, which aligns with stc Bahrain’s commitment to social responsibility, community development, and a sustainable future for the Kingdom.

This year, the Bahraini Farmers Market, which has attracted 33 farmers and 18 F&B outlets, has experienced a substantial increase in visitors, totalling over 132,000 to date. The number of visitors has consistently increased from 13,546 in the first week to 87,438 visitors in four weeks of the market being operational. Moreover, the market has witnessed a huge surge in local produce showcased at the market from 78,000 kg in 2023 to 90,000 kg in 2024.

The market has undergone transformations of its lake and palm oasis areas, theatre and games zone with special dedicated areas created for local farmers to showcase the produce, craftsmanship to highlight their artistry and an entertainment area for the kids.

stc Bahrain’s participation extends beyond just numbers. Families and individuals can now enjoy a day of leisure at the stc backed Bahraini Farmers market, exploring fresh Bahraini produce, diverse food offerings, participating in cultural workshops, and kids-friendly activities such as origami, face painting, magic show and more.

To further enhance visitor experience, stc has introduced interactive workshops every Saturday ranging from planting a home garden to principles of tree planting all towards enriching the market experience, learning more about sustainable practices and creating greater community engagement. The infrastructure upgrade includes special areas devoted to farmers, the traditional market, food and restaurant area and entertainment zones in addition to the redeveloped lake and palm areas, theatre, games and workshop zones. An increase in the number of buses have been provided to transport visitors from the parking lots to the market. In addition, to commemorate the vendors and add enticement, there will be prizes for the best stand and best dressed in the market.

Shaikh Zeyad Al Khalifa, the Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “Our collaboration with NIAD and the Ministry of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs, is part of our commitment to uplifting the local community through initiatives such as the Bahraini Farmers market, that promotes the importance of supporting local farmers and businesses. Moreover, it is in line with our aim to enhance the quality of life for our local community through technological innovation and sustainable initiatives, supporting the governments vision for a greener Bahrain.”

Adding further, Shaikh Zeyad, said, “We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response to the transformed Bahraini Farmers market - a positive change with a sustainable impact on the local community. The increased footfall reflects the community's growing appreciation for local agriculture, culinary arts, and the vibrant atmosphere the market now provides. Building on the enthusiastic participation we've seen in cultural activities and competitions; we are thrilled to introduce Saturday workshops. These workshops are aligned with our ongoing Trees for Life campaign, will actively engage, and educate the community in tree planting activities. We want everyone to come forward and join us to create a greener Bahrain.”

stc Bahrain invites the community to stay tuned to their social media channels for updates and to witness the evolution of the Bahraini Farmers market into a thriving community hub supporting local agriculture and sustainable practices.

