Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a Licensed Exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has announced that it will host the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference 2023 which will be held under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The conference, taking place on November 13th, 2023, will be the largest Investor Relations (IR) event in the MENA region and will coincide with MEIRA's 15th anniversary, cementing Bahrain Bourse and MEIRA's strategic partnership.



The main objective of the MEIRA Conference is to provide an engaging platform for delegates to network, engage in dialogues about market challenges and best practices, and grasp a deeper understanding of the importance of Investor Relations, transparency, and corporate governance.



As the region's most anticipated IR event, it will act as a knowledge hub for market experts, providing the most recent insights into industry trends, digital IR solutions, and access to an extensive network of IR industry partners. Additionally, the conference seeks to promote the development of a comprehensive IR ecosystem in the Middle East, reinforcing Bahrain Bourse's role in attracting investments and contributing to the Kingdom of Bahrain's prosperity.



Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented on the upcoming conference, "We are honored to host the MEIRA 2023 Annual Conference. This event demonstrates our unwavering dedication to promoting transparency, corporate governance, and best IR practices, while forging key relationships. The event complements our ongoing initiatives to strengthen Bahrain's capital markets as part of the Financial Services Sector Development Strategy 2022-2026. Bahrain Bourse seeks to highlight its robust capital market, attracting regional and international players, and promoting the Kingdom as an attractive investment location.”



Speakers from both local and international regions will shed light on key themes and significant subjects such as spotlight on GCC markets and their perspective on IR trends, Tabadul Hub providing cross-border opportunity, an international perspective of sustainability, integrating ESG into IR, buy and sell-side perspective, and the future of Robo-IROs.

These informative sessions provide attendees with valuable approaches on the current environment and future developments in investor relations.



The inauguration of the MEIRA chapter in Bahrain in April 2019 by Bahrain Bourse and the Middle East Investor Relations Association has already achieved substantial results. Listed companies have been encouraged to implement best IR practices through various IR workshops hosted by Bahrain Bourse. Furthermore, Bahrain Bourse issued the Investor Relations Best Practice, a Guide which underlines the importance of the Investor Relations function and its beneficial impact on listed companies.



The MEIRA Conference organizers gratefully recognize the generous support offered by its sponsors, which include Strategic Sponsor: “Tabadul” Hub, Gold Sponsors: Ahli United Bank, National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), and Arqaam, Silver Sponsor: Bahrain National Holding (BNH).

For more information about the MEIRA 2023 Annual Conference and to register, please visit https://meira.me/conference/

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

