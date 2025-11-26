The two-day Innovation4Mobility conference will explore the next frontier of mobility, with a focus on electrification, regional innovation, data-driven ecosystems, and sustainable transformation

The UAE is now one of the fastest-growing electric vehicle (EV) markets globally, with sales topping 24,000 in 2024, according to research; charging infrastructure could pose challenges to reach future government targets

Dubai, UAE: As electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the UAE continues to accelerate at pace, supported by forward-looking government strategies, underscored by the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, corporate fleet electrification, and consumers increasingly opting for smarter, technology-first vehicles, Automechanika Dubai, which takes place from 9 – 11 December at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will provide a platform for discussions on alternative energy vehicles and scaling EV charging infrastructure to address increased demand.

The UAE is entering a critical phase in its electric mobility transition, with EV adoption rising rapidly on the back of government targets, which, under the National Electric Vehicle Strategy, are targeting an increase in EVs to 50% of all vehicles on the roads by 2050, corporate fleet electrification and strong consumer interest in next-generation vehicles.

According to Roland Berger research, close to 24,000 EV units were sold in the UAE in 2024, and with industry estimates from bodies such as Positive Zero suggesting EV sales are expected to jump from 3% today to 30% by 2030, the country is accelerating towards a cleaner transport future.

In addition, fleet transformation has also seen notable increases, with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority aiming for all taxis and limousines to be electric or hydrogen-powered by 2040, public buses by 2050, and Dubai Taxi targeting full electric or hybrid adoption by 2027.

However, one of the major challenges to EV adoption is the lack of public charging infrastructure. In PwC’s 2024 report, The future is electric: A strategy for EV adoption in the UAE, it states that in 2023, the UAE had deployed around 2,000 public EV charging points, of which over 65% were slow chargers. However, to meet the targets set under the National Electric Vehicles Policy, the UAE will need approximately 45,000 charging points by 2035. At the current installation rate, only about 10,000 will be in place, highlighting a significant gap between infrastructure growth and future demand.

These challenges and opportunities will be explored during Innovation4Mobility, a two-day conference held at the Al Multaqua Ballroom that addresses the next frontier of mobility beyond electrification, with a strong focus on regional innovation, data-driven ecosystems, and sustainable transformation.

Early sessions at Innovation4Mobility will directly address the country’s decarbonisation, infrastructure and energy priorities, and will include a keynote from Eng. Mozza Al Nuaimi, Engineering Expert - Water Electricity and Renewable Energy Sector, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure.

The opening session, Renewables and Mobility: Powering the road to decarbonisation will be led by Abdullah Abou Ali, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), where he will discuss how mobility will change with the shift to alternate energy vehicles – especially EVs which is a global priority and significant area of investment within the UAE.

This will be followed by a panel featuring Faisal Rashid, Supreme Council of Energy and Rashid Al-Manai, Chief Executive Officer, LODD Autonomous, highlighting how the UAE’s innovation-friendly policies and infrastructure are enabling EV and mobility pilots.

Addressing mobility infrastructure, Gaurish Wagle, Masdar City, will outline the evolution of mobility infrastructure, while Vijeet Raj Singh, ADNOC Distribution, will discuss grid integration, interoperability and commercial models accelerating EV charging expansion as part of the session Scaling EV charging infrastructure – From pilot projects to national rollouts.

International expertise will also inform the UAE’s path forward, with a dedicated session led by Rashid Farivar, a member of the Swedish Parliament, who will outline the lessons from Europe’s early EV-adopter markets, covering incentives, infrastructure planning and supply chain development. The conference will also address consumer perspectives through insights from AW Rostamani Group, Roberto Colucci, focusing on EV adoption trends, common misconceptions, and the need for reliable, accessible charging networks.

Tommy Le, Show Manager, Automechanika Dubai, said: “The UAE has reached a critical moment in its electrification journey. The ambition is clear, but scaling the infrastructure and commercial models needed for mass EV adoption requires coordinated action across government, industry, and technology providers. Automechanika Dubai is where this dialogue becomes action. Through Innovation4Mobility and our year-round industry engagement, we are committed to accelerating the UAE’s shift to cleaner, smarter and more sustainable transport.”

Automechanika Dubai will welcome over 2,300 exhibitors from more than 60 countries across 20 halls, featuring 21 dedicated international pavilions. With a 9% net increase in exhibition space, now exceeding 92,000 square metres, the exhibition is underscoring its position as the largest global trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket and services industry in the region.

The exhibition floor will showcase 10 product categories this year, including: Parts & Components; Electrics & Electronics; Tyres & Batteries; Oils, Lubricants & Fuels; Car Wash, Care & Detailing; Body & Paint; Diagnostics & Repair; and Accessories & Customising, Connectivity & Autonomous Driving, Body & Paint.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai as Government Supporters, alongside the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a Supporting Association, underlining the event’s role as a strategic platform connecting international players with high-growth markets across the MEA region.

The latest Automechanika Dubai news stories are available on the ‘Press Releases’ page.

About Automechanika Dubai

Automechanika Dubai is the largest international automotive aftermarket trade exhibition in the wider Middle East taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre between 9-11 December 2025. Automechanika Dubai acts as the central trading link for markets that are difficult to reach connecting the Middle East, Africa, Indian Subcontinent, Asia and key CIS countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were around € 780* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

*Preliminary figures 2024