Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Automechanika Dubai, the leading event for the automotive aftermarket industry, has officially unveiled the leaders supporting the event's growth as part of the inaugural Advisory Board.

The panel of industry innovators and experts will provide insights and knowledge to guide Automechanika Dubai's future success and drive forward the automotive aftermarket industry.

The Advisory Board comprises professionals, including manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, researchers, academics, and thought leaders. The diverse backgrounds and perspectives will ensure the event remains at the forefront of industry developments while providing invaluable insights for the sector at large.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director at Automechanika Dubai organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said, “It is a privilege to work with such an esteemed group of experts, and I look forward to developing their strategic insights and reinforce Automechanika Dubai’s position as the leading event for the automotive aftermarket in the wider Middle East region."

“This year’s event will offer a wealth of business opportunities for stakeholders, and trade visitors can look forward to comprehensive workshops and presentations on emerging technologies, discussions on industry challenges and market trends, and meaningful networking opportunities."

“With the support of our Advisory Board, we are committed to enhancing the overall experience for exhibitors, trade visitors and delegates.”

The group of 18 experts covers a diverse range of automotive verticals and companies, from both a regional and international perspective. They include, BMW AMGC, BP Castrol Lubricants, Emirates Center for Mobility, Frost & Sullivan, General Motors, HELLA Middle East, PwC, Volvo Group, among others.

Their input will support the event's various show features, including the Automechanika Dubai Academy, a knowledge-sharing platform for the automotive aftermarket and service industry, and Innovation4Mobility, a hub for groundbreaking technologies, futuristic concepts, and visionary ideas shaping the future of transportation.

The Modern Workshop will showcase cutting-edge technologies, tools, and solutions revolutionising automotive repair and maintenance, while AfriConnections will highlight the diversity and opportunities in Africa's automotive industry. Automechanika Dubai 2024 will also host the fourth annual Automechanika Dubai Awards, celebrating excellence and innovation in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Elsewhere on the show floor, a total of nine specialised product categories will be showcased, including Parts & Components, Electronics & Connectivity, Accessories & Customising, Tires & Batteries, Car Wash & Care, Oils & Lubricants, Diagnostics & Repair, Body & Paint, and Management & Digital Solutions.

“With over 86% of the exhibition space already sold, we’re well on track to hosting over 2,200 exhibitors and more than 56,000 attendees, where we deliver another groundbreaking edition of Automechanika Dubai,” concluded Bilikozen.

The Automechanika Dubai Advisory Board includes:

Amjed Kallan, General Manager, Bilstein Group

Andrew Marsh, Automotive Engineer

Atef Tlili, General Manager - Product Development & Marketing, General Motors

Dirk Fuchs, CEO & Founder, Electric Mobility Consulting LLC

Dr Hamid Haqparwar, CEO, BMW AMGC

Dr Hamad Al Jassmi, Director of Emirates Center for Mobility Research, United Arab Emirates University

Hassanein Alwan, Managing Director, Mineral Circles Bearings

Heiko Seitz, eMobility Leader, PwC

Kivanc Karayol, Regional Director & Sustainability Leader, Volvo Group

Dr Maya Ben Dror, Mobility Expert

Mazen Shamseddin, General Manager, BP Castrol Lubricants

Mohamed Kassem, Franchise Director, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company

Mohammed Aqel, General Manager, Central Trading Company

Mesut Urgancilar, Managing Director, Groupauto Middle East & Africa FZCO

Mark Phillips, Automotive Video Host & Editor Aftermarket Intel

Dr Nima Mehrdadi, Vice President Aftermarket Middle East, Africa, India & Central Asia and Managing Director, HELLA Middle East

Sheerhan Jeeaudeen, Managing Director, ZF Middle East LLC

Subhash Joshi, Vice President and Practice Area Leader, Frost & Sullivan

Automechanika Dubai 2024 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 to 12 December.