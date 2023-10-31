Sharjah: Sustainable digital transformation is the focus of discussion by more than 200 researchers from 34 countries at the 50th International Conference on Computers and Industrial Engineering (CIE 50) at American University of Sharjah (AUS).

Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, attended the inaugural session of the conference, which is being held from October 30 to November 2.

Organized in collaboration with San Jose State University in the USA as part of a series sponsored by Computers and Industrial Engineering: An International Journal, published by Elsevier, the global conference underscores the pivotal role of sustainable practices in tandem with technological innovations, providing a dynamic platform for experts to harness the potential of digital transformation within industries to become more optimal, productive, innovative and competitive while preserving the core principles of sustainability through a series of sessions and dialogues.

"CIE 50 represents not only a milestone but a strategic manifestation of our vision to drive the frontiers of industrial engineering and digital innovation. The conference serves as a global platform where the brightest minds converge, cultivating a fertile ground for transformative ideas. Together, we shape a visionary path forward, embodying the very essence of progress in the industrial engineering realm. The conference reflects AUS’ commitment to build a more sustainable future aligning with the 2050 UAE Net Zero strategic vision. It is also timely with the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) that will take place in Dubai later this year," said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering.

The CIE conference will include 28 main sessions and 10 special sessions, as well as keynote speakers sharing insights in fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, health and safety engineering and management, blockchain beyond cryptocurrency, digital transformation, supply chain, circular economy, digital transformation, sustainability, renewable energy and many more.

Dr. Abdulrahim Shamayleh, Professor in Industrial Engineering at AUS and Conference Co-Chair, stated, "CIE 50 is a pivotal event that unites global thought leaders, industry experts and innovators. The conference strategically assembles global leaders to redefine the frontiers of industrial engineering, computing and sustainability. It is great to host the 50th edition of the conference at AUS, as it opens the door for fruitful and active engagements/discussions with the researchers and stronger international research collaborations, which the college is pursuing. Our esteemed speakers are charting the next phase, emphasizing the synergy of cutting-edge expertise. This paves the way for a visionary future where technology and sustainability converge to create unparalleled value."

Delivering the conference’s first keynote address, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, former Minister of Climate Change and Environment and former Minister of Infrastructure Development in the UAE, addressed the intricate balance between various factors to achieve sustainability in the use of renewable resources. Professor Ying Fan, Dean of the School of Economics and Management at Beihang University and Director of the Ministry of Education Social Science Laboratory of Low Carbon Intelligent Governance at Beihang University, then shared insights into the impact of emission trading schemes on production systems. From the University of Southern California, Professor Maged M. Dessouky, Chair in the Daniel J. Epstein Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, spoke on the concept of cost-sharing transportation systems.

On the second day of the conference, Professor Xun W Xu from the Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering at the University of Auckland will deliver the keynote address “Distributed Control and Distributed Intelligence for Manufacturing.”

Professor Kannan Govindan, Director of the University of Adelaide Center for Sustainable Operations and Supply Chain Resilience in the Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Resources and Adelaide Business School, Australia, will then speak on the shift towards a more advanced and sustainable form of the circular economy that is closely tied to digitalization and sustainability. President of Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai, Professor Youssef Al-Assaf will speak about sustained leadership and innovation for digital transformation in his keynote presentation.

Day three of the conference will open with Professor Dimitris Mourtzis, Vice President of Research and Development of University of Patras, and Director of Laboratory for Manufacturing Systems and Automation, offering insights into empowering mass personalization in manufacturing through the exploration of the industrial metaverse.

“As sectors worldwide navigate the complexities of the digital era, the imperative is on adopting strategies that are sustainable in all dimensions. Therefore, this conference isn't just a reflection on the present scenario but is a forward-looking platform, encouraging organizations, researchers and professionals to be at the forefront of creating a harmonious digital and sustainable future," Dr. Shamayleh said.

Conference participants will also tour the College of Engineering's state-of-the-art labs and visit local industries.

