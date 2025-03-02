Manama – The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) recently hosted the fourth edition of its Annual Research Day, themed "TechNext 2025: Innovations in Emerging Technologies and Applications." The event brought together leading researchers, industry experts, and students from universities across the Kingdom to explore the impact of technological advancements in reshaping industries, societies, and the future.

The day featured a series of thought-provoking scientific sessions covering key areas of innovation. In a keynote session on "Innovative Solutions for Energy and Environmental Challenges," Dr. Abdulla Al-Abbasi, Director of the Energy and Environment Program at Derasat’s Studies and Research Directorate, provided insights into the latest advancements in sustainable energy and environmental solutions. AUBH’s faculty members presented papers on various topics, such as,

"Collaborative Learning Tools for Enhanced Student Engagement in Virtual Contexts" "High-Performance Computing and Machine Learning for Advanced Simulation" and more.

The event also featured a ‘Finance and Technology’ Panel Discussion, moderated by Mr Yusuf Salman Al-Slaise a Postgraduate student from AUBH. The panel brought together distinguished experts, including Dr. Hamad Alsayed from Tawazn Digital Investment, Mrs Muneera AlFadhel from Bede Bahrain, Mrs. Nadia AlQassab, from BIBF, and Mr. Karim Hasan from from The BENEFIT Company.

In addition to the insightful discussions, the event featured an interactive Virtual Reality (VR) Experience Workshop and poster sessions, where participants had the opportunity to present their research findings and innovative ideas, fostering a dynamic exchange of knowledge and perspectives. The event concluded with an awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding research contributions and honouring the most distinguished participants.

Commenting on the success of the event, Prof. Hanan Naser, Associate Provost at AUBH, emphasized that hosting the fourth edition of the ‘Research Day’ reflects the university’s strong commitment to fostering research, innovation, and meaningful dialogue on the latest technological advancements, and stated, “Our role as academics and researchers is to ensure that innovation is inclusive, sustainable, and aligned with human values. The future of technology is not just about what we can create, but how we use it to enhance lives, build resilient societies, and foster economic growth.”