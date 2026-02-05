Dubai, UAE: ATERMES, a French leader in advanced surveillance and security solutions, has announced its participation in World Defense Show (WDS) 2026, to be held from 8 to 12 February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Exhibiting within the French Pavilion, ATERMES will present a comprehensive portfolio of fully integrated, AI-enabled surveillance solutions designed to meet the operational requirements of defense forces, border security authorities, and critical infrastructure operators in complex and high-risk environments.

As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in the modernization of its defense and security ecosystem, with a strong focus on technology, localization, and operational readiness, World Defense Show provides a strategic platform for dialogue between industry leaders and regional stakeholders. ATERMES’ participation reflects this dynamic environment, showcasing solutions designed to operate at scale, integrate seamlessly with existing assets, and deliver actionable intelligence in real time.

Throughout the show, ATERMES will highlight its ability to deliver end-to-end surveillance architectures that combine advanced sensors, artificial intelligence, system integration, and command-and-control capabilities into unified, operational platforms. The company will present its fully integrated systems, including SURICATE, BARIER, Bird Repelling System (BRS), and the VIGGIL ecosystem, demonstrating how AI-driven automation enhances detection, analysis, and decision-making in real operational conditions. These solutions are designed to operate seamlessly across land, air, and maritime domains, with a strong emphasis on interoperability, scalability, and long-term operational efficiency.

ATERMES’ presence at WDS will also underline the maturity of its technologies, with multiple systems already deployed with defense organizations, border security agencies, and operators of critical infrastructure worldwide. Developed for continuous operation in the field, ATERMES solutions support mission effectiveness while reducing operator workload through automation and intelligent data fusion.

Among the systems presented, ATERMES will showcase its Bird Repelling System (BRS), an automated solution developed to reduce avian risks in sensitive environments such as airports and strategic infrastructure. BRS combines AI-based detection from the SURICATE system with intelligent acoustic and laser deterrence to assess bird presence threats and trigger real-time responses. Already deployed in several countries, BRS contributes to improved safety and reduced operational disruptions through reliable, automated operation.

ATERMES will also present VIGGIL, its end-to-end surveillance solution designed for the permanent protection of borders, military zones, and critical infrastructure. VIGGIL integrates optronic sensors, radars, UAVs, command centers, AI-powered analytics, and secure communications into a single interoperable platform. Its modular architecture enables scalable deployment, from the protection of individual sites to national-level surveillance networks, while supporting real-time alerts and coordinated response across multiple domains.

Commenting on ATERMES’ vision, Lionel Thomas, Chairman and CEO of ATERMES, said: “Security environments are becoming more complex, more connected, and more demanding every year. Our role is to help operators stay ahead by delivering surveillance systems that do more than observe. By combining AI, optronics, and system engineering, we create platforms that transform raw data into clear operational insight, enabling faster, more confident decisions in the field.”

Walid Lahoud, Director of Sales for the Middle East and Africa at ATERMES, added: “Saudi Arabia and the wider region are investing heavily in advanced defense capabilities, with a clear focus on technology, resilience, and long-term partnerships. World Defense Show is an important opportunity for us to engage directly with regional stakeholders and demonstrate solutions that are not concepts, but systems already proven in operation. Our objective is to build sustainable projects that support national security priorities today and into the future.”

Through its participation at World Defense Show 2026, ATERMES highlights French engineering expertise in advanced optronics, artificial intelligence, and complex system integration. By exhibiting within the French Pavilion, the company reinforces its commitment to international cooperation and to supporting long-term defense and security partnerships across the Middle East and Africa.

Visitors are invited to meet ATERMES in Hall 1 – GICAN Zone (Zone 2), Stand G10.2.

About ATERMES

Founded in 1989, ATERMES is a leading French company specializing in advanced high-tech solutions designed for demanding environments. With over 30 years of expertise, ATERMES has prioritized research and development to continuously enhance its capabilities across four core areas: Mechanics, Electronics, Optronics, and Software. Today, ATERMES combines its dual focus on Services and Products to deliver customized solutions for partners in the challenging defense sector, backed by a robust industrial foundation. With a strategic emphasis on the Middle East and Africa, ATERMES offers specialized solutions for border protection, critical infrastructure surveillance, and military applications, effectively addressing the security needs of governments and organizations throughout the region.

Media Relations

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com