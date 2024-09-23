RABAT, Morocco -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Moroccan Exporters' Confederation (ASMEX) are co-organizing a Business Forum aimed at raising awareness and providing information on the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The event, titled "Intra-African Trade: Perspectives and Opportunities," will take place on November 5, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Casablanca.

This inaugural edition of the AfCFTA-Morocco Business Forum aims to strengthen the historical and socio-economic ties between the Kingdom of Morocco and other African partners through enhanced South-South cooperation and mutually beneficial partnerships within the framework of this trade zone.

The Forum will bring together several African Ministers of Trade, prominent figures from the public sector, representatives from trade promotion organizations, experts, private sector stakeholders, academics, and civil society. Their participation will help solidify Morocco's position as a strategic hub for Africa.

The main goal of this event is to raise awareness among stakeholders about the expected impact of implementing the AfCFTA. It will also showcase the opportunities this agreement offers and present the strategic directions the Moroccan government intends to pursue in its implementation. Furthermore, the Forum provides an ideal platform for participants to offer their input on the national strategy for AfCFTA implementation and the key levers for optimizing the benefits of this trade zone.

The discussions at the Forum will focus on themes such as strategies for penetrating African markets, available financing mechanisms, public policies favorable to intra-African trade, and best practices for leveraging the advantages offered by the AfCFTA.

This Forum, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Marrakech Agreement establishing the World Trade Organization (WTO), will also highlight the growing integration of African economies into the global trading system.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of The Moroccan Confederation of Exporters (ASMEX)

About ZLECAF:

The African Continental Free Trade Area (ZLECAF) is an ambitious project aimed at creating one of the world’s largest free trade areas on the African continent. With a potential market of 1.2 billion consumers and a combined GDP of $3 trillion, the agreement was signed in March 2018 at the Kigali Summit by 44 heads of state and government. ZLECAF is part of the African Union’s Agenda to establish a single market across the continent.

The Moroccan Confederation of Exporters (ASMEX):

Founded in 1982, ASMEX represents the Moroccan export sector, bringing together regional and national sectoral associations and federations. Its mission is to represent and defend Morocco’s export industry and enhance the competitiveness of Moroccan companies. ASMEX’s Morocco-Africa Commission is behind this forum.

