Augments expansion efforts into new and operating cities including Riyadh, Khobar, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Al Jubail, Jizan, Ha’il, Al Hofuf and more

Commemorates it annual roadshow with an exclusive offer of upto 25 % off on flexi rates

KSA:– The Ascott Limited, the leading international lodging owner-operator, launches its annual KSA Roadshow, between 2 – 4 October 2023 across operating properties in Riyadh, Abha and Al Khobar. Welcoming 300 key decision-makers from the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, the roadshow will showcase Ascott’s development portfolio and investment into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s thriving serviced apartments market.

This exclusive event across Ascott's stellar KSA properties invites experts across industries including ministry and consulate dignitaries, business leaders, booking agents, travel-tech experts, property owners and stakeholders. The roadshow explores invaluable insights and emerging trends in the vibrant KSA market and highlights Ascott’s exceptional performance and rising demand for serviced apartments in the Kingdom. Ascott highlights its development pipeline in Saudi Arabia with the anticipated launch of the group’s first 90-unit luxury property in Riyadh – the opulent Ascott Villas Riyadh in 2024. Augmenting its footprint in operating cities such as Riyadh and Khobar, the group will further strengthen its operating portfolio with new and existing Ascott brand launches in over seven KSA cities including Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Al Jubail, Jizan, Ha’il, Al Hofuf and more; aligning with the KSA Vision 2030 to transform the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sectors. This strategic foresight aligns with Ascott’s regional target to achieve an additional 5,500 units in the Middle East, Africa Türkiye (MEAT) region.

Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director for Middle East, Africa, Türkiye and India at The Ascott Limited says, “KSA is an important source market for Ascott, and the roadshow emphasises our commitment to the Kingdom and wider region. Our operating properties have performed phenomenally well, providing us with valuable insights for our partners and stakeholders. At Ascott, we want to express our gratitude to our existing and new partners for their unwavering support and aim to augment this long-lasting relationship in pursuit of our shared success in the region.”

The Ascott KSA Roadshow includes a host of exciting activities, including performances from local artists, captivating entertainment, sumptuous buffet dinners, and a thrilling raffle draw. In addition, Ascott will showcase its firm commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), underlining Ascott's dedication to giving back to operating communities in Saudi Arabia.

Ascott currently has four properties in operation throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh, Ascott Corniche Al Khobar, Somerset Downtown Al Khobar and Citadines Abha. Ascott has several properties in the pipeline for the region for 2024, with Citadines Al Aziziyah Al Khobar and Ascott Villas Riyadh in the coming months. Furthermore, to commemorate the 2023 Ascott KSA Roadshow, the leading owner-operator also welcomes business travellers to enjoy a home-away-from-home experience with up to 25% off on flexi rates when booking their stay at Ascott properties in the Kingdom.

For further information on The Ascott Limited’s KSA portfolio, please visit: https://www.discoverasr.com/en/offers.

For further information on Ascott’s exciting longstay and short stay offers, please visit: https://www.discoverasr.com/en/offers.

About The Ascott Limited

Since pioneering Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984, Ascott has grown to be a trusted hospitality company with more than 930 properties globally. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott’s presence extends across more than 220 cities in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Ascott’s diversified accommodation offerings span serviced residences, coliving properties, hotels and independent senior living apartments, as well as student accommodation and rental housing. Its award-winning hospitality brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Quest, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Preference, Fox, Harris, POP!, Vertu and Yello; and it has a brand partnership with Domitys. Through Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott’s loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and offers at participating properties.

A wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott is a leading vertically-integrated lodging operator. Harnessing its extensive network of third-party owners and in-market expertise, Ascott grows fee-related earnings through its hospitality management and investment management capabilities. Ascott also expands its funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.

For more information on Ascott’s industry record of close to 40 years and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited (www.capitalandinvest.com)

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real estate investment manager (REIM) with a strong Asia foothold. As at 30 June 2023, CLI had S$134 billion of real estate assets under management, and S$89 billion of real estate funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and more than 30 private vehicles across Asia Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.

CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through fund management, lodging management and its full stack of operating capabilities, and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand’s development arm.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero emissions for scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

