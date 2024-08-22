A homegrown brand, Arabian Warrior launched recently and will stage eight obstacle course racing events throughout its maiden season

Tickets start at AED 180 (5km) and AED 50 (Junior Warrior)

Dubai, UAE: The highly anticipated debut event hosted by Arabian Warrior, a newly created OCR (Obstacle Course Racing) brand, takes place in Dubai on October 26th, with tickets now on sale.

Arabian Warrior launched last week with the aim of establishing a global OCR brand portfolio centred in the Middle East, while making a long-term commitment to the growth of the sport. The 2024/25 season will be made up of eight events across the UAE, KSA and Qatar, starting in Dubai.

Arabian Warrior’s maiden event takes place at Dubai Island by Nakheel, where participants will be tasked with completing a gruelling challenge featuring multiple Arabic-themed obstacles.

Participants can select from 5km (age 13+), 10km (age 14+), 20km (age 16+), 50km (age 18+) and Junior Warrior (1.6km, age 5-12) race options, with categories to suit all ages and fitness levels.

In the Elite category, the top three finishers (per gender) will secure a spot on the podium and receive a cash prize. In the Age Group heats, a place in the top three will earn you a highly coveted medal. Runners competing in the Open Heats will be timed, although there will be no podium places for those races.

There will also be ladies-only heats for every event, while the final race of the day is a five-person Team Challenge, where glory can only be achieved through collective collaboration.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, spokesperson of the Arabian Warrior brand, said: “We are hugely excited to host the inaugural Arabian Warrior event in Dubai and strongly encourage participants to come along and play a part in history being made.

“Our maiden event is the culmination of extensive work behind the scenes from the whole Arabian Warrior team, and it’s undoubtedly going to be a very special occasion for everybody involved.

“The beauty of Arabian Warrior events is that there is something for all, regardless of age or ability, and we look forward to welcoming participants for the first part of what promises to be an extremely exciting journey.”

Prices start from 180 AED (5km) and 50 AED (Junior Warrior), while those in attendance can also look forward to a Fan Village featuring fantastic entertainment and a wide selection of F&B outlets, providing both competitors and spectators with a wonderful way of enjoying the day away from the race action.

To join the tribe and be a part of the Arabian Warrior community, sign up for free at arabianwarrior.me to become a member and secure a 10 percent lifetime discount on event tickets, along with a host of additional benefits.

Arabian Warrior Season 2024/25 calendar in full:

2024 October 26 Dubai November Dammam December Jeddah 2025 January Fujairah January Riyadh April Ras Al Khaimah April Doha

About Arabian Warrior

Arabian Warrior launched in 2024 with the aim of establishing a global OCR (Obstacle Course Racing) brand portfolio centred in the Middle East.

Inspired by the region's OCR community, and embodying the spirit of the Middle East, Arabian Warrior hosts the largest event series in the GCC, with its inaugural season set to include races in the UAE, KSA and Qatar, while participants will compete for significant prize funds.

Through initiatives such as its membership scheme, which offers participants lifetime ticket discounts along with numerous additional benefits throughout the season, Arabian Warrior’s "OCR for all" approach provides a variety of options and experiences catering to all fitness levels and backgrounds, while each event features 5k, 10k, 15k, 20k, 50k and Junior Warrior (1.6k) race options, ensuring wide-reaching participation.