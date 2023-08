The 25th edition of the Arab International Aluminium Conference (ARABAL), the Middle East’s premier trade event for the aluminium industry, is coming to Riyadh this November.

The event will be hosted by Ma’aden (Saudi Arabian Mining Company), the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East, which is spearheading growth in the Kingdom’s aluminium and metals production.

This year, under the theme “Aluminium: The Future - from Mine to Space”, the event will explore the future of the global aluminium sector, with the aim of driving innovation and collaboration in the industry. Conversations will cover key sector trends such as supply chain security, technology adoption and decarbonization initiatives, shaping the agenda for regional and global aluminium markets in 2024.

For 40 years, ARABAL has been the leading event for industry professionals, combining a strategic business conference with an international exhibition. It is the only event in the calendar attended by the primary smelters in the region.

With steady growth in the aluminium sector in the Middle East, the region will play a significant role in meeting growing global demand and supporting the energy transition. The ARABAL Conference draws a global audience and stands out as a unique forum for networking, conducting business and discussing the industry’s most pressing issues.

-Ends-

ABOUT ARABAL

ARABAL first began in 1983 in Kuwait, by an individual initiative of Mr. Mohammed AlNaki, for the aim of bringing together the leading figures in the Middle East Aluminium to strengthen ties and discuss the issues of the day to provide an overview about the entire aluminium industry. Over the past 40 years, it has become an event of international repute, bringing together leaders from the aluminium industry across the world to network and conduct business. ARABAL 2023 brings together the foremost aluminium companies and manufacturers from around the world. This prestigious gathering will feature workshops, thought-provoking presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speeches from industry pioneers, exploring the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the aluminium sector. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into market dynamics, sustainability practices, and the impact of technological advancements.

ABOUT MA’ADEN

Ma’aden is the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East, Ma’aden falls among the fastest-growing mining companies in the world, with revenues of SAR 40.3 billion ($10.7 billion) in 2022. The company is spearheading the mining industry into the third pillar of the Saudi economy in line with Vision 2030 and aims to be a role model in responsible and sustainable operations

For more information about ARABAL 2023 and to guarantee your participation, please visit the website – www.arabal.com