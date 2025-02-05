Comprehensive Insights into Industry Trends: Sustainability, Advanced Air Mobility, and Game-Changing Investment Opportunities Take Center Stage.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The highly anticipated 12th edition of the Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), the region’s leading industry event, will convene influential industry stakeholders on the 17th and 18th of February in Riyadh hosted by H.E. Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Duailj, President of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). This landmark gathering will bring together key policymakers, industry pioneers, and global stakeholders, reaffirming the Arab world’s position at the forefront of aviation transformation.

Under the theme “Uniting Leaders, Building Tomorrow: Advancing Global Aviation,” this year’s summit will spotlight Saudi Arabia’s position as a global aviation powerhouse, emphasizing its strategic role in shaping the industry's future. As Riyadh hosts this prestigious gathering for the first time, discussions will focus on how the Kingdom’s rapid infrastructure expansion, policy reforms, and visionary leadership are transforming the aviation landscape, positioning itself as a key player in global air connectivity.

Backed by a $100 billion investment strategy, Saudi Arabia is driving a new era of growth and modernization in the sector, with targeted developments across airports, airlines, cargo, logistics, and aviation services fostering innovation-driven collaborations and sustainable solutions that sets new benchmarks in the aviation industry.

In the presence of a distinguished gathering of thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts, the 12th Arab Aviation Summit 2025 will feature compelling keynote addresses and dynamic panel discussions. These sessions will highlight the global impact of aviation advancements and will provide unparalleled insights into the rapidly evolving aviation landscape with an elite lineup of speakers including:

Gabriel Semelas – President, Africa & Middle East, Airbus

Hugo Espírito Santo – State Secretary of Infrastructure, Government of Portugal

Bulut Bagci – President, World Tourism Forum Institute

Abdul Wahab Teffaha – Secretary General, Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO)

Kamil Al-Awadhi – Regional Vice President, Africa & Middle East, IATA

Steven Greenway – CEO, Fly A Deal

Majid Khan – CEO, Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP)

Maryam Telmesani - Vice President of Sustainability Saudi Airlines

Osamah Alnuaiser - Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications - Riyadh Air

Ziad Al Hazmi – CEO, Lufthansa Technik Middle East

Hamdi Osman – Founder & CEO, Solitair Holding

Imtiyaz Mohammad Manzary – General Manager for General Aviation, GACA

Frederico Fernandes, Director, Arab Aviation Summit, emphasized the significance of this year’s edition, stating: “The Arab Aviation Summit 2025 is a defining moment for our industry, bringing together the brightest minds to explore innovative solutions that will shape the future of aviation. Riyadh serves as the ideal setting for this transformation, reinforcing the Kingdom’s role as a catalyst for global aviation growth.”

As the Kingdom rapidly cements its status as a leading force in the global aviation industry, the Arab Aviation Summit 2025 will provide an exclusive platform to explore cutting-edge developments in innovation, sustainability, customer experience, training, and advanced air mobility. With strong backing from GACA and industry partners, the summit will facilitate high-impact discussions and strategic collaborations shaping the future of aviation.

With an agenda packed with exclusive networking opportunities, expert-led discussions, the Arab Aviation Summit 2025 offers participants direct access to insights and best practices that will drive the next era of aviation excellence.

For the latest updates and to register for the summit, visit www.arabaviationsummit.net | Twitter: @AAviationSummit

About Arab Aviation Summit:

The Arab Aviation Summit (AAS) is an industry initiative committed to improving the state of Arab aviation and tourism by facilitating a constructive dialogue for public-private co-operation. Referred to as the ‘voice of the industry’, this initiative attracts the largest assembly of top executives from the aviation and tourism sector as well as Arab media.