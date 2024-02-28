Dragon City Bahrain, the Kingdom's largest wholesale and retail trade centre, in collaboration with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), officially opened the Annual Productive Families Exhibition, which takes place from February 22, 2024, March 9, 2024, with daily operating hours from 3 PM to 10 PM.

The official opening ceremony of the exhibition took place on Monday February 26, 2024, in the attendance of prominent figures from both Dragon City Bahrain and RHF. This included His Excellency Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Secretary General of RHF, Eng. Ahmed Al Ammadi, CEO of Diyar Al Muharraq, as well as His Excellency Mr. Yousef Abdulla Al Yaqoub, Assistant Secretary General of RHF, in addition to a number of representatives from both parties.

As part of Dragon City Bahrain's social commitments, a financial donation was presented to RHF during the opening ceremony, emphasising Dragon City Bahrain's dedication to supporting RHF, especially those aimed towards Bahraini productive families. On this occasion, Eng. Al Ammadi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate once again with RHF in organising the exhibition.

The Annual Productive Families Exhibition provides a platform for productive Bahraini families who are registered with RHF and the Ministry of Social Development to showcase their products to a wider audience. With the upcoming Holy Month of Ramadan approaching, attendees can expect to find a variety of traditional items such as foodstuff, kitchen utensils, homemade sweets, pickles and spices, incense, traditional clothing, prayer mats, local handicrafts, handmade jewellery and accessories, perfumes, and much more.

“Dragon City Bahrain is honoured to collaborate with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation in hosting the Annual Productive Families Exhibition, showcasing the talents and creativity of productive Bahraini families. Our ongoing partnership with the Foundation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting local productive families and contributing to the community,” a Dragon City Bahrain representative commented.

He added: “This event not only celebrates Bahrain's rich cultural heritage, but also promotes economic empowerment and social cohesion. We are proud to support this initiative on an annual basis and remain dedicated to making a positive impact on the community.”

Join us in celebrating the spirit of unity and empowerment at this exciting exhibition. Don’t miss out on the latest offers and updates from Dragon City Bahrain and stay tuned to dragoncitybh on Instagram, DragonCityBahrain on Facebook and Dragon City Bahrain on YouTube.

You can also order your favourite products from Dragon City Bahrain via WhatsApp on (+973 39393131) from 10 am to 10 pm (10 am to 12 midnight on Thursdays and Fridays). For more information, please call (+973 77909077). Terms and conditions apply.

