Sensational series of immersive experiences and breathtaking events will bring history to life in new and never-before-seen ways

Tickets go on sale from September 25 with more information available at experiencealula.com

AlUla, Saudi Arabia –Weeks out from the eagerly awaited start of the AlUla Moments 2024/25 calendar, audiences across Saudi Arabia and the world have another reason for excitement with the news that the incomparable Ancient Kingdoms Festival is gracing the limelight once again.

The critically acclaimed festival will headline the AlUla Moments schedule for over three weeks from November 7-30, 2024 – bringing history to life like never before throughout its 24-day third edition.

Following the immense popularity of previous editions in 2022 and 2023, the Ancient Kingdoms Festival is back to celebrate and showcase AlUla’s rich heritage, cultural legacy, and prehistoric civilisations. Spearheaded by a dynamic programme of history-inspired journeys, this year’s edition will captivate, celebrate, and elevate AlUla as the heart of the ancient Incense Road – with a sensational series of immersive experiences and breathtaking events in store.

From night-time explorations to live entertainment, day-time adventures to activities for all ages; visitors will access a rare window into AlUla's cultural tapestry with modern and dynamic perspectives on its vast history spanning thousands of years. The flagship attractions locked in for 2024 include the Incense Road Experience, The Masterpieces of the National Archaeological Museum of Naples, and Candlelit Concerts alongside a debuting Drone Show.

Through these and much more, guests can engage with AlUla's stories and history in fresh and exciting ways, enabling them to become active participants rather than passive observers. Whilst being transported into past times, the Ancient Kingdoms Festival will provide the keys to unlocking the stories, traditions, and monumental achievements of the ancient kingdoms that once flourished in AlUla.

Having morphed into a firm fan favourite over the last two years, it has been confirmed that tickets will be available from September 25 with further news and updates set to follow in due course.

Mark your calendars for an experience where the legends and legacies of the ancient world are encountered and a shared sense of connection to our treasured past is ignited.

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments is AlUla’s new home for events. AlUla Moments calendar was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced new festivals and events to celebrate and unlock AlUla’s stories, uncover its secrets, and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7,000 years of civilisations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gatherings and cultural celebrations.

AlUla Moments calendar comprises of five festivals offering diverse experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy. The AlUla Wellness Festival featuring the latest practices to engage the mind, body and soul; Winter at Tantora, the original AlUla celebration of heritage, culture, fashion and music; the Ancient Kingdoms Festival offers immersive events acknowledging the ancient civilisations that lived in AlUla and its neighbouring oases in Khaybar and Tayma; AlUla Skies Festival with the popular hot air balloons and stargazing experiences; and AlUla Arts Festival bringing together contemporary and ancient art events and experiences.

In addition to the festivals AlUla Moments calendar offers a number of marquee events, including AZIMUTH and Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, along with the heritage sports events such as The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championship and Horseback Archery World Cup, a world-class fashion, adventure and sporting events.

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO. Additionally, Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, which are key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

