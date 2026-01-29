The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has concluded the MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI), powered by Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK). The program aimed to enhance applied learning and technological innovation among higher education students while linking academic knowledge with real world challenges within the industrial sector.

The MISTI program, which was hosted by AUBH for the fourth consecutive year, concluded with a closing event attended by representatives from BBK. During the event, 33 students from 9 public and private universities across the Kingdom of Bahrain presented their projects and research findings developed throughout the program.

Delivered under the theme “Smart Safety and Reliability Systems,” the four-week program enabled multidisciplinary student teams to develop proof of concept solutions based on the integration of sensors, edge computing, and artificial intelligence technologies. The projects were designed to support operational safety and risk prediction in industrial environments, in alignment with the program’s applied and innovation driven objectives.

Throughout the program, students addressed real safety and reliability challenges within the oil refining sector. Project work focused on applying artificial intelligence to predictive maintenance models to anticipate potential equipment failures, intelligent real time detection of abnormal conditions based on sensor and environmental data, and the use of computer vision technologies to enhance compliance with safety procedures.

During the first week, students defined problem scopes and designed their projects with guidance from MIT graduate students and faculty from AUBH. The second week focused on developing prototypes that combine software solutions with technical components, followed by a third week dedicated to testing, validation, and further development. The program concluded in the fourth week with final project presentations, submission of reports, and discussions on scalability and potential pathways for practical implementation.

Dr. Wafa Almansoori, Interim President and Provost of the American University of Bahrain, expressed her sincere appreciation to BBK for its support and sponsorship of the MISTI program: “We are proud to conclude the MISTI program in collaboration with MIT. The program achieved tangible outcomes by engaging students in the development of practical proof of concept solutions to real industrial challenges, strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, and enriching the student learning experience through applied, team-based work in an environment that mirrors industrial practice. This approach supports our vision of preparing graduates to contribute effectively to innovation and digital transformation.”

Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, BBK Group Chief Executive, stated: “At BBK, we are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with AUBH and MIT through our sponsorship of this leading program, reflecting our commitment to fostering innovation and advancing the adoption of advanced technologies across the industrial sector. The program offered students valuable hands-on exposure to real-world operational challenges, enabling them to develop promising AI-driven prototypes that address critical safety and reliability priorities. We remain dedicated to strengthening our collaboration with the education sector to support national talent development and contribute to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s broader innovation and sustainability objectives.”