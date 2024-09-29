On September 29th, 2024, AmCham Kuwait held a workshop titled 'Contractor Success Series - Navigating Registrations and Opportunities.' The event featured speakers from the 386th ECONS, the Joint Contingency Contracting System (JCCS) team, the ASG-KU Host Nations Commander and AmCham Kuwait Board Members. The workshop aimed to educate vendors on navigating the registration process and compliance requirements for project performance.

Key Highlights:

SAM Registration: The Contracting Officer, 386th ECONS discussed the System for Award Management (SAM), explaining its importance for contractors seeking contracts over $30,000. He covered SAM.gov user roles, the registration process, and solutions to common issues, along with details on NCAGE codes, entity validation, and unique entity IDs.

WAWF Overview: The speaker insights into the Wide Area Work Flow (WAWF) system, a secure web-based platform for electronic invoicing and receipt submissions. He also shared resources for online training.

GPC Program: The speaker briefed attendees on the Government Purchase Card (GPC) Program, its applications, and the vendor certification process for compliance.

JCCS Registration: Mr. Douglas Dunn offered step-by-step guidance on registering in the Joint Contingency Contracting System (JCCS).

Installation Access Application: NCOIC, Installation Access, 386th ESFS explained the Installation Access Application (IAA) process, including DBIDS screening requirements.

CTIP Compliance: Mr. Douglas Hurst highlighted the importance of Combating Trafficking in Persons (CTIP) efforts, emphasizing annual compliance certification and the remediation process for violations.

This workshop provided valuable guidance to vendors, helping them navigate crucial processes for successful contract execution.

About:

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization operating since 1985 and is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait acts as an advocate for American interest in the state of Kuwait. For More Information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on the social media channels @abck1985