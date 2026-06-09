Kuwait City, Kuwait —The American Business Council – AmCham Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait) successfully hosted its Annual Election Night at Holiday Inn Salmiya, bringing together members, business leaders, government stakeholders, and partners for an evening dedicated to governance, networking, and recognition of the private sector's continued resilience.

The event was made possible through the support of its valued sponsors and partners, including Al Tamimi & Company, Brinks, DHL Express, Toronto Trading Company, IFA International Travel & Tourism, and Holiday Inn Salmiya.

The evening commenced with opening remarks by Mr. Omar Ben Naji, Secretary of the Board and Member of the Nominations and Elections Committee, who welcomed attendees and highlighted the importance of resilience, business continuity, and collaboration within Kuwait's business community. Mr. Ben Naji also paid tribute to Kuwait's first responders and military personnel for their dedication to maintaining the safety and stability that enable businesses and communities to thrive.

The event also featured remarks from Ms. Paola de la Roche, Executive Director of AmCham Kuwait, who recognized the Chamber's sponsors and partners and acknowledged their continued support of the organization's mission and activities.

A special recognition segment honored outgoing Board Members Mr. Omar Amireh, Chief Executive Officer of Citibank Kuwait, and Mr. Anwar Al Mutlaq, Vice Chairman of Shell Kuwait, for their dedicated service and contributions to the Chamber's growth and success.

A special recognition was presented to Araxia Khaloyan of IFA International Travel & Tourism for her extraordinary efforts in assisting individuals and families during the recent regional crisis and for her unwavering commitment to supporting the community.

The election proceedings were led by Dr. Arezou Harraf, Vice Chair of AmCham Kuwait and Chair of the Nominations and Elections Committee, who provided an overview of the Chamber's election process, governance framework, and candidate presentations before members cast their votes.

A key highlight of the evening was the election of new members to the AmCham Kuwait Board of Directors. Members voted in accordance with the Chamber's bylaws to fill Board positions representing corporate and individual membership categories.

The successful candidates elected to the Board are:

Category 1A: Ernst & Young and Johnson & Johnson

Ernst & Young and Johnson & Johnson Category 1A/1B: Halliburton

Halliburton Category 1B : DHL Express

: DHL Express Individual Member: Pete Swift

The election process reaffirmed AmCham Kuwait's commitment to transparency, member engagement, and strong organizational governance.

The evening concluded with a raffle draw featuring a wide range of prizes generously contributed by sponsors. American Eagle (Alshaya) offered five complimentary graphic T-shirt vouchers, while Bustan Holding provided two chocolate hampers. Crowne Plaza Kuwait – Al Thuraya City contributed dining vouchers for Ayam Zaman Restaurant and Al Noukhaza Restaurant. Holiday Inn & Suites Kuwait Salmiya offered a one-night stay for two guests along with dining vouchers for Ayam Zaman and Jamawar Restaurants, and Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall contributed a Theme Night experience for two as well as a Junior Suite stay with breakfast. Primark (Alshaya) provided five accessory gift bags, and Raising Cane’s (Alshaya) contributed 25 complimentary meal vouchers, while Shake Shack (Alshaya) offered 13 complimentary meal vouchers. Additional contributions included 20 goodie bags from Sultan Center, a selection of home appliances from UTC, including a foot massager, air fryer, hand mixers, and electric toothbrushes, and a grand prize from IFA International Travel & Tourism consisting of a round-trip economy-class ticket from Kuwait to the United States.

AmCham Kuwait extends its appreciation to all members, sponsors, candidates, and partners who contributed to the success of the 2026 Election Night. The Chamber looks forward to continued engagement and collaboration in support of the American business community in Kuwait.

About AmCham Kuwait:

Founded in 1985, AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization composed of Fortune 500 corporations, SMEs, and prominent business leaders from both the United States and Kuwait. As a key advocate for American business interests in Kuwait, AmCham Kuwait works to strengthen the commercial and economic ties between the two nations. For more information, please visit www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on social media @abck1985.