KUWAIT CITY – The American Chamber of Commerce in Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait) successfully hosted the 4th edition of its Future of AI Forum under the theme, “Transforming HR & Accessibility.” The half-day event, held at Crowne Plaza Kuwait, brought together business leaders, policymakers, technology experts, and accessibility advocates to explore how artificial intelligence can reshape human resources practices and enhance inclusivity for people with disabilities in the workplace.

Generously supported by Kuwait Resources House (Platinum Sponsor), Elevatus (Silver Sponsor), and SAP (Silver Sponsor), The Economic (Media Partner), and The Business Year (Strategic Partner). The forum offered a platform to align practical AI applications with Kuwait Vision 2035 and the upcoming National AI Strategy.

In his opening remarks, Pete Swift, Chair of AmCham Kuwait, emphasized the forum’s role in driving dialogue around AI adoption:

“AI is not just about technology, it is about creating workplaces that are more efficient, equitable, and accessible. Today’s discussions highlight how Kuwait can leverage AI to both enhance productivity and broaden accessibility opportunities.”

AI in Human Resources: Smarter Hiring, Training & Workforce Analytics

The first panel, “AI & the Future of HR in Kuwait,” explored AI-driven recruitment tools, personalized employee training, workforce analytics, and strategies to reduce hiring bias while addressing Kuwaitisation objectives.

Moderated by Maite Elizalde, Country Editor at The Business Year Kuwait, the panel featured:

Mohammed Zaki , Group HR Director, Beyout Holding

, Group HR Director, Beyout Holding Dima Baqaeen , Director of Growth & Operations, Elevatus

, Director of Growth & Operations, Elevatus Dr. Arezou Harraf , Vice Chair ABCK–AmCham Kuwait, Head of Business Studies at Box Hill College Kuwait

, Vice Chair ABCK–AmCham Kuwait, Head of Business Studies at Box Hill College Kuwait Tanja Dedovic, Regional Thematic Specialist on Labor Mobility & Social Inclusion, MENA International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Panelists shared insights on AI applications in hiring, workforce planning, and employee upskilling, while emphasizing ethical considerations, privacy safeguards, and inclusive workforce development.

AI in Accessibility: Enabling Inclusive Workplaces

The second panel, “Inclusive Intelligence – AI & Accessibility,” focused on AI solutions that foster inclusive work environments, especially for people with disabilities.

Moderated by Ebrahim Alkandari, Dotslink Consultant and Chairman of Harek Association for Independent Living, the panel featured:

Mayzad Gharzeddine , SAP Regional/Territory Lead, SAP SuccessFactors, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq

, SAP Regional/Territory Lead, SAP SuccessFactors, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq Naeem Mirza , AI Doctrine, Vice President of Sales

, AI Doctrine, Vice President of Sales Waad Al-Azmi , Zain Group, Inclusion & Accessibility Advocate

, Zain Group, Inclusion & Accessibility Advocate Zainab AlMeraj, Tech Connect Co., Managing Director and Kuwait University Associate Professor

Panelists highlighted assistive technologies, AI-powered learning platforms, and frameworks that support full workforce integration for people with disabilities, sharing practical examples and policy recommendations.

A Collaborative Step Toward Responsible AI

Interactive Q&A sessions enabled attendees to explore ethical considerations, accessibility standards, and the practical implementation of AI across sectors.

The forum concluded with an appreciation ceremony for sponsors, panelists, and contributors, followed by networking opportunities. AmCham Kuwait reaffirmed its dedication to fostering cross-sector collaboration, responsible AI adoption, and initiatives that advance Kuwait’s innovation and inclusion goals.

