CAIRO, Egypt: Amazon Egypt hosted its annual Seller Summit, continuing its commitment to empowering selling partners to boost their digital journey and expand their businesses online. The event was designed to upskill Amazon.eg’s selling partners − mostly small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) − through access to the latest tools and advanced technologies, enabling them to optimize their operations on Amazon Seller Central. These innovations aim to help selling partners reach millions of online customers, driving growth, just in time for Amazon’s peak shopping season, including its upcoming White Friday sale - the biggest sale of the year on Amazon.eg.

The summit brought together hundreds of Egyptian selling partners for immersive master classes, exploring Amazon’s suite of solutions that simplify everything from product listing and advertising to brand building, shipping and fulfillment. To further accelerate the growth of local selling partners, Amazon also introduced its enhanced Arabic mobile seller app, providing local businesses with even greater convenience in managing their stores from anywhere, in their language of choice.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon in the Middle East and Africa, said “At Amazon, we remain dedicated to enhancing the selling experience, enabling businesses to unlock their full potential with us. We consider Egypt a promising strategic location for Amazon, and we are proud of the rapid growth of our selling partners on Amazon.eg. As White Friday is approaching, we are all working hard to ensure that our selling partners have the necessary tools and guidance to continue to increase their sales while providing value and delighting customers.”

With more than 60% of items sold globally on Amazon coming from independent sellers – primarily SMBs Amazon places top priority on supporting its partners. Amazon invests heavily in logistics, programs, and extra personnel to help third-party selling partners scale businesses online. This aligns with Egypt’s Digital Vision 2030 initiative, which encourages entrepreneurship and provides tools for the growth of SMBs.

During the summit, Amazon’s regional and local experts also highlighted several tools and services, such as Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA), the Seller Mobile App to easily track and manage performance, easy listing tools, payment processing, promotional features, reports and analytics, Amazon Easy Ship and Seller University and Webinars, and more. These offerings simplify the selling process and allow partners to manage their operations more efficiently.

Ahmed El-Sobky, Head of Marketplace, Amazon Egypt added, “The annual Seller Summit is an opportunity to connect directly with our selling partners, hear their insights and their challenges. We work hard every day to refine and enhance our tools and services to better meet their needs, as we continue to obsess over our buyers and selling partners. Our selling partners on Amazon.eg have the opportunity to reach millions of customers, enabling them to grow and scale their businesses faster than ever before.’’

In recognition of their success, Amazon presented awards to top-performing selling partners at the summit. Categories included those offering the highest discounts, achieving the most sales on Amazon.eg and maximizing the use of Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA). These awards aim to recognize ongoing growth among the seller community.

“Leveraging Amazon’s tools and services has been a game-changer for my business over the last year,” said Amr Elmesery, founder and CEO of Elmesery fashion brand. “From inventory management to customer engagement, Amazon has provided the insights and resources needed to optimize every aspect of my operations. Winning the 'Top Egyptian Brand Award' is a testament to the hard work and strategic decisions we’ve made. It’s a huge motivator and I look forward to continuing to grow with Amazon’s cutting-edge solutions and support.”

Amazon also highlighted the ‘Account Health Dashboard’, an easy-to-use tool within Seller Central, that tracks key metrics like service performance, policy compliance, and shipping. The dashboard offers selling partners a comprehensive overview of their account health, helping them focus on growing their business while Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) handles the logistics. With White Friday sale and other November promotions approaching, selling partners can offer competitive prices, and reach millions of customers on Amazon.eg.

Selling partners interested in joining the Amazon seller network can register by visiting sellercentral.amazon.eg and provide a national ID card, email address, cellphone number, tax registration number, tax/VAT registration certificate, and commercial registry for companies.

