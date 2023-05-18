AM Conclave Middle East to be hosted on 13-14 September 2023 at the Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Additive Manufacturing or 3D Printing has the potential to touch every industry across the Middle East including Aviation, Defence, Maritime, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Energy, Architecture, mobility and manufacturing, and create a revolution towards efficiency, innovation and sustainability aiding the diversification efforts in the region.



Additive Manufacturing has been proliferating in the Middle East, supported by several initiatives taken by the government, research, and private organisations. Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates have been leading the efforts along with specific activities in Oman, Qatar, Egypt and other countries which is providing significant momentum for the adoption of technology.

"A common forum encompassing all the areas of Additive Manufacturing for the Middle East is the need of the hour" says Aditya Chandavarkar, Co-Founder - AM Chronicle and AMTECH "Combining the rich experience we have at AM Chronicle and AMTECH of working with industrial, government and academic partners across sectors to create forums which benefit the ecosystem at large we are excited to launch the AM Conclave Middle East to get the conversations going and build this credible forum"

AM Conclave Middle East to be hosted on 13-14 September 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) is an initiative to bring the entire Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing ecosystem in the Middle East on one platform including Government, Users, Software Providers, Hardware, Material Manufacturers, Research Institutes and Standards & Certification Bodies, with an aim to advance the adoption of AM in line with the various initiatives and strategies in the region to catalyze manufacturing.

The event will feature application and technology focussed conference and an expo mapping the latest developments and trends in the world of Additive Manufacturing. A high quality technical conference will also be supported by a technology showcase and networking zone for the industry stakeholders to showcase their solutions and exchange ideas.

“Additive Manufacturing will play a transformative role in the manufacturing industry in the Middle East. The events like AM Conclave Middle East catalyze the growth of technology and provide industry leaders an opportunity discuss and network. We invite all the stakeholders to participate and experience the technology at MAMS 2023.” Dilip Raghavan, Co-Founder - AM Chronicle and AMTECH

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) which is a pioneering global research institute that focuses on applied research and new-age technology based in Abu Dhabi, will be supporting the AM Conclave Middle East as one of its Founding Partners. TII’s AM team lead by Dr Nesma T. Aboulkhair, Director of Additive Manufacturing plays a multifaceted role in adopting and advancing AM technologies across society. Dr Nesma will also be part of the Conference Advisory committee.

Key Takeaways of AM Conclave Middle East:

Opportunity for all 3D Printing Stakeholders in the region to Learn, Network and Collaborate



Identify Key areas for investment in the Additive Manufacturing Supply Chain for the benefit of the region



Understand how 3D Printing / Additive Manufacturing Impacts your Busines



Get Insights to formulate the right Additive Manufacturing Business strategy

AM Conclave Middle East is all set to empower the future of manufacturing in the region !

To Know More, Visit: www.amconclave.com | For More Details: marketing@catnewtech.com | +91 22 24306319

