AlUla, Saudi Arabia – The AlUla Wellness Festival concluded on Saturday, drawing a large number of visitors who connected with nature over 17 tranquil days in AlUla’s ancient Oasis.

Embracing the theme of “the voyage within” amid the breathtaking and historic landscapes of AlUla, the festival welcomed guests from around the world. Like-minded community members enjoyed a range of wellness experiences, including yoga practices, somatic healing sessions, massages, art therapy, sunset music therapy, as well as inspirational talks and discussions led by world-renowned experts.

The Five Senses Sanctuary, a festival favorite, offered a sensory feast of wellness experiences, including yoga and music-led sessions, to uplift, inspire, pause, reflect, heal, and revitalise both body and mind.

Hundreds of passes were acquired, accommodating esteemed guests during The Five Senses Sanctuary. Day passes completely sold out, and one-on-one sessions remained highly popular, with nearly all available slots filled. Among these offerings, the Hair Spa by Seol He Park, Moxibustion treatment with Peili Zhai, and Female Massage by Physyour reached full capacity.

Elsewhere at the AlUla Wellness Festival, the global dance movement "All Day I Dream" was exceptionally well attended during its two days, featuring blissful playlists of chilled house music by world-renowned DJs. The Hegra Sound Bath on October 21 also drew a large audience, providing a unique opportunity to experience soothing vibrations from nature at Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

For more information on AlUla and to book tickets for a variety of experiences at upcoming AlUla Moments Calendar’s events, visit experiencealula.com.

For further information, please contact:

alulamoments@hkstrategies.com

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments is AlUla’s new home for events. AlUla Moments calendar was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced new festivals and events to celebrate and unlock AlUla’s stories, uncover its secrets, and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7,000 years of continuous human civilisations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gatherings and cultural celebrations.

AlUla Moments calendar comprises of five festivals offering diverse experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy. The AlUla Wellness Festival featuring the latest practices to engage the mind, body and soul; Winter at Tantora, the original AlUla celebration of heritage, culture, fashion and music; the Ancient Kingdoms Festival offers immersive events acknowledging the ancient civilisations that lived in AlUla and its neighboring oases in Khaybar and Tayma; AlUla Skies Festival with the popular hot air balloons and stargazing experiences; and AlUla Arts Festival bringing together contemporary and ancient art events and experiences.

In addition to the festivals AlUla Moments calendar offers a number of marquee events, including AZIMUTH and Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, along with the heritage sports events such as The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championchip and Horseback Archery World Cup, a world-class fashion, adventure and sporting events.

For more information, please visit experiencealula.com

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.

For more information, please visit: experiencealula.com