Dubai, UAE – Alteryx, Inc., an AI platform for enterprise analytics, has announced its debut participation at LEAP 2025, the region’s premier technology event. Taking place from February 9–12, 2025, at the Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Alteryx will showcase its latest innovations designed to empower organizations to unlock business efficiency and revenue growth through data analytics. The company’s products and tools allow users to prepare, blend, and analyze data from various sources without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

At the Alteryx booth, attendees will also find DVW Analytics, a trusted partner of Alteryx. Together, they bring unparalleled capabilities for seamless SAP data access, blending, analytics, and data science, enabling businesses to simplify and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With these tools, businesses can empower data professionals of any skill level to leverage automation and drive faster outcomes, transforming how organizations harness SAP and other data sources for business success.

Additionally, generative AI (GenAI) is at the heart of Alteryx’s focus at LEAP 2025, reflecting the growing regional emphasis on advanced technologies. The company will conduct daily live demos at its booth and collaborate with Snowflake to showcase joint solutions at their booth, highlighting the power of their partnership. Attendees will get a demo of Alteryx’s Copilot, which leverages Google Cloud’s Gemini AI models, with a seamless conversational interface for users to interact with data, accelerating digital transformation across industries. Vishal Soni, Alteryx's Tech Evangelist and AI expert, will deliver insights at DeepFest on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 16:00. His session is titled, “From Insights to Impact: Harnessing AI-Guided Analytics for Smarter Decisions.” DeepFest is a prominent event powered by the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SADAI).

Karl Crowther, Vice President of MEA, highlighted the importance of this participation, stating: “Our debut at LEAP signals our deepened commitment to the Middle East and Africa region. As AI reshapes industries worldwide, Saudi Arabia is emerging as a beacon for innovation, propelled by visionary initiatives like the National Strategy for Data and AI. The Middle East is poised to lead the generative AI revolution, with Saudi Arabia alone projected to realize an economic impact of $12.2 billion annually by 2030. At Alteryx, we’re excited to help organizations in the region harness this momentum, empowering them to transform data into actionable insights and stay ahead in the race toward digital transformation.”

According to PwC, every $1 invested in GenAI could realize $9.9 in economic growth for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with the overall impact expected to reach $23.5 billion annually by 2030. Recognizing this potential, Alteryx’s presence at LEAP reflects its commitment to this region, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s bold investments in AI, including a $40 billion fund to solidify its position as a global AI leader by 2030.

By leveraging its AI-powered analytics solutions, Alteryx enables organizations to achieve greater operational efficiency, unlock new revenue streams, and lead with data-driven decisions in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Join Alteryx at Booth 60, Hall 5, LEAP 2025 to discover the future of analytics and learn how GenAI can revolutionize your business.

About Alteryx

Alteryx powers actionable insights with the AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics. With Alteryx, organizations can drive smarter, faster decisions with a secure platform deployable in on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to automate analytics to improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risks across their organizations.

