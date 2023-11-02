Sharjah, UAE: - Alef Group participated in the Higher College of Technology (HCT) Career Fair 2023, which took place on November 1st, 2023 at Sharjah Campus – Sports Complex.

The main objective was to engage with local Emirati talent in the northern Emirates region. During the fair, Alef Group conducted on-the-spot interviews, offering candidates an immediate opportunity to join their dynamic team. Alef Group's booth showcased all ongoing projects as well as all exciting career opportunities available within the organisation

Speaking after the event, Alef Group said, “Our participation is driven by our strong commitment to Emiratisation and ongoing efforts to connect with local talent. We believe in the potential of the local community and are dedicated to providing opportunities for career growth within our organisation.”

“We firmly believe in the wealth of potential in our community and aim to provide a platform for individuals to thrive in their careers. This fair serves as an opportunity for us to meet like-minded counterparts, network, and collaborate to further advance the real estate sector in the region.” Alef Group continued.

The HCT Career Fair 2023, themed ‘Go the extra mile towards your future career’, is a prominent platform for students and graduates to explore career opportunities with leading organizations. Event sponsors include the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sharjah Expo, and the Department of Human Resources - Government of Sharjah.

-Ends-