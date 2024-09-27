Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Rostamani Group, one of the UAE’s leading conglomerates, has once again demonstrated its steadfast commitment to Emiratisation following its successful participation in the Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, which was held between 24-26 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the three-day event, Al Rostamani Group interview 400 qualified Emirati candidates for a total of 82 roles across is diverse business portfolio, spanning automotive, construction, financial services, and real estate, resulting in 18 on-the-spot employment offers. This significant step underscores the group’s dedication to the UAE’s strategic Emiratisation goals in line with Vision 2030 objectives.

“As a leading UAE family business with deep roots in the UAE, we are proud to contribute to the nation’s vision for a thriving and diversified economy. Our commitment to providing meaningful job opportunities to Emiratis is about more than simply meeting targets. For Al Rostamani Group, it is about empowering the next generation of Emirati leaders,” said Mazen Dalati, CEO of Al Rostamani Group.

The group’s participation in Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024 provided a platform to engage directly with prospective candidates, offering a comprehensive overview of the career paths available within its various businesses. Al Rostamani Group showcased its wide range of development programs, including mentorship initiatives, on-the-job training, and leadership programs, all aimed at enhancing the skills of Emirati employees and preparing them for future leadership roles.

“Ru’ya continues to be an important event for us, allowing direct engagement with young Emirati talent. Our goal is to create an inclusive, dynamic workplace where UAE Nationals can thrive, and the 82 employment offers are a testament to our continued commitment to their professional development,” said Abdulrahman Saqr, Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer of Al Rostamani Group.

Al Rostamani Group remains dedicated to supporting the UAE’s vision of economic diversification by investing in Emirati talent, building long-term partnerships, and creating a strong, sustainable workforce for the future.

About Al Rostamani Group

Founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950’s, Al Rostamani Group is a leading UAE family business conglomerate, guided by its core values of commitment, care, and vision.

With a legacy spanning over six decades, the group is one of the earliest established and most prominent companies in the country. It is renowned for its unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation across a range of diverse industries.

Al Rostamani Group’s businesses operate in the automotive, general trading, real estate and construction, solar energy, financial services, travel and tourism, and technology solutions industries. As the Group continues to expand and diversify its offerings, it remains steadfast in its commitment to its core values, cementing its position as a responsible and visionary business leader in the region and beyond.