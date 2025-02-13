Dubai, UAE – Organised by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum serves as an innovative platform highlighting the significance of Dubai’s cultural and creative industries sector. It showcases the developmental opportunities that support innovation and bolster Dubai’s creative landscape.

The second edition of the forum successfully attracted over 700 creatives and entrepreneurs attending insightful keynote sessions and panel discussions, and participating in a diverse range of workshops mentoring sessions, and networking activities. Hosted in the Al Quoz Creative Zone, the forum aimed to support entrepreneurs, providing them with opportunities to connect with industry experts, expand their horizons, and transform their ideas into ventures.

Khulood Khoory, Director of Projects & Events Department at Dubai Culture, highlighted the remarkable growth of the forum this year, emphasizing its strong programming that showcased successful creative businesses and entrepreneurs from Al Quoz and across Dubai’s cultural and creative industries (CCI) subsectors, saying, “This year’s forum has become a pivotal platform for shedding light on the thriving creative economy in Dubai, spotlighting inspiring success stories and innovative projects that underscore the emirate’s position as a global hub for culture and creativity.” She highlighted Dubai Culture’s ongoing commitment to supporting the creative community through diverse projects and initiatives that empower individuals to enhance their skills, develop their capabilities, and actively contribute to the growth of Dubai’s creative economy—an ambition set to position the city as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent by 2026.

Six exceptional start-ups were carefully selected from a competitive pool of applicants to pitch their innovative concepts to a highly distinguished jury. This specialised panel of experts included Hashem Montasser, Founder and CEO of The Lighthouse Group; Mohammed Kazim, Co-founder of Tamashee; Genny Ghanimeh, Founder and CEO of Mind Cloud Tribe; Medea Nocentini, Founder of C3; Sahar Abdulla, Senior Manager at Dubai SME; and Sho Choudhury, art collector and founder of DNA Health & Wellness.

The jury evaluated each pitch with meticulous attention to creativity, impact, and alignment with entrepreneurial excellence. After thoughtful deliberation, they selected three outstanding winners, each representing the innovative spirit and commitment to progress that Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum aims to champion.

The competition’s first-place winner, Maysoon Al Shamsi, founder of Creams Botanics, a natural, sustainable hand-made wellness brand that is inspired by the Emirati landscape, flora and scents, shared, “The forum provided us with opportunities to connect with industry experts, potential partners, and like-minded entrepreneurs. This allows us to realise our future aspirations, particularly as our brand’s focus on nature and sustainability aligns with the forum’s goals to showcase innovative products inspired by the UAE’s rich heritage. The one-on-one mentoring sessions introduced us to new strategies to develop and expand our business while staying true to our brand values of sustainability and authenticity.”

The second prize was awarded to artist Ghaleya Al Mansoori, founder of Kenaz Art Studio, the UAE’s first mobile art studio that includes artistic and educational programmes and workshops in traditional crafts and contemporary arts to enhance national identity, who remarked, “The forum is a source of inspiration, offering ample space to connect with entrepreneurs who share similar ideas. It has enriched my experience, broadened my knowledge in entrepreneurship, and enhanced my ability to promote my project. Winning this competition reflects the value of the educational and artistic programmes we offer at Kenaz Studio, aiming to make art and culture accessible to all. The forum opened new avenues for me to benefit from mentoring sessions and build bridges with investors and entrepreneurs.”

Rory McLoughlin, co-founder of Like Minds, a UAE-based community of creatives, agencies, and filmmakers, and the competition’s third-place winner, underscored the importance of supporting creatives and filmmakers in Dubai, saying, “The forum emphasises the value of community-driven initiatives, inspiring participants and motivating them to continue developing their ventures. It is a testament to its significance as an innovative platform capable of empowering and supporting local talent.”

Winners of the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition received financial and in-kind prizes worth over AED 350,000, provided by Dubai Culture in collaboration with partners such as Dubai SME, Letswork, LinkedIn, Make Works UAE, Two Thirds, and Zoho.