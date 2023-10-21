Kuwait: In collaboration with the Public Authority of Manpower in the State of Kuwait, Al Mulla Group, a leading diversified privately held business Group, has recently participated in the Watheefti Career Fair to offer a wide range of career opportunities to Kuwaiti young cadres among its diverse business sectors.

The official opening ceremony of the 2nd Watheefti Career Fair was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of Al Mulla Group Mr. Talal A. Al Mulla accompanied by the Chief Administrative Officer Mr. Abdulla N. Almulla, who urged the Group Human Resources team at the career fair to welcome all Kuwaiti job applicants and explain to them over the three days of the fair the exciting career opportunities that awaits them within the different sectors and companies of Al Mulla Group.

To strengthen its strategic growth and realize future investment plans, Al Mulla Group is keen on recruiting Kuwaiti talent whether fresh graduates or experienced professionals to fill key positions across its Business Sectors in full time or even part time employment opportunities. Our joint collaboration with the Public Authority of Manpower in the State of Kuwait is manifested in our ongoing mutual commitment to continuously work hand in hand with the government authorities on developing and attracting Kuwaiti talent to become active contributors to the Group’s growth among its Business Sectors and diverse range of companies in various industries.

Several business sectors within Al Mulla Group participated in the Career Fair including; Automotive, Financial Services, Rental & Leasing, Trading & Manufacturing, and Engineering. This collaborative participation reaffirms Al Mulla Group’s ongoing commitment and CSR strategy of attracting, developing, and retaining a diverse pool of qualified national talents.

At Al Mulla Group we are committed to embracing the capabilities of Kuwaitis and supporting their career journey to help them achieve their dreams of building a brighter future for themselves, and for Kuwait.

For more information about careers at Al Mulla Group visit:

https://www.almullagroup.com/en/career

-Ends-