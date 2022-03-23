Kuwait: Al Mulla Group, a leading diversified privately held business group based in the State of Kuwait, is proud to conclude its Diamond Sponsorship of GUST’s 23rd Annual Career Fair. The annual career fair event was held at the university’s campus in Mishref, on Sunday 13th March and Monday 14th March 2022. Participation in the Career Fair included representatives of the Public Authority of Manpower and the Government Restructuring Program in the State of Kuwait, as well as a number of participating private sector companies from multiple industries.

Over the two-day event, representatives from Al Mulla Automotive Division and Group Human Resources assisted students, job applicants and visitors to the GUST Career Fair in exploring the exciting career opportunities available in the Automotive Division of Al Mulla Group. As one of the leading business groups in Kuwait, and a major employer, Al Mulla Group is committed to attracting, developing, and retaining a diverse pool of qualified talent that contributes immensely to our ongoing success.

Commenting on Al Mulla Group’s participation at the 23rd Annual Career Fair at GUST University, Mr. Imad Flayhan, Managing Director of Al Mulla Automotive Group, said: “As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility Policies, Al Mulla Group is committed to playing an active role in supporting community activities aimed at youth empowerment. At the GUST’s Annual Career Fair, we were delighted this year to share information and accepting employment applications for the wide range of exciting career opportunities at Al Mulla Automotive Group. We always welcome young and ambitious Kuwaiti talents to explore different challenges in our group that would allow them to realize their full potential for a prosperous future in one of the leading industries in Kuwait.”

Al Mulla Group is driven by over 15,000 people from more than 35 countries. Through affiliations with over 40 companies and subsidiaries and exclusively representing over 200 world-class global brands. Al Mulla Group runs a diverse portfolio of business operations in numerous domains including automotive distribution and servicing. Today, Al Mulla Automotive Group has presence in Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt and the UAE, with a workforce of over 2,500 employees working in numerous divisions and facilities, including new and used car showrooms, spare parts outlets, and service centers.

About Al Mulla Group:

Al Mulla Group is a leading diversified privately held business group based in the State of Kuwait. It employs over 15,000 people from over 35 nationalities, has affiliations with over 40 companies and subsidiaries, and represents over 200 internationally renowned brands.

The Group's operations include automotive and heavy equipment distribution and servicing, electro-mechanical contracting, civil construction, power, manufacturing, consumer & corporate financing, investments, insurance, healthcare, education, real estate, office automation and industrial product distribution, rental and leasing of vehicles and heavy equipment, and money exchange services.

