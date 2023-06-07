AMMAN: Al Hussein Technical University (HTU), a Crown Prince Foundation initiative, hosted Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, the world's most famous AI startup and the developer of ChatGPT. Organized by (HTU), in collaboration with Xpand Conference, the event included an enthusiastic side talk led by Altman at the King Hussein Business Park and was attended by more than 500 young Jordanians from across Jordan, who were interested in artificial intelligence and eager to learn more about ChatGPT. Due to the high demand and thousands of requests, the session was also live streamed on multiple social media platforms, for those who weren’t lucky enough to grab a ticket to be there in person.

During the one-hour event, Altman shared his expertise, experiences, and visionary ideas, stressing how AI can serve as an important tool for countless diverse purposes, asserting that that the potential of AI to transform industries and shape the future is immense. ChatGPT represents a significant breakthrough in the field, enabling more natural and interactive conversations between humans and machines. But he stressed that ChatGPT will never be as dangerous to humanity as some think, as no one knows what the future will require of new jobs, and human creativity has no limits.

"This is the best time since the internet to start a company or create a product," he said, adding that OpenAI is dedicated to pushing the frontiers of AI technology and making it available to as many people as possible. And that is what everyone should do today: take a step for the globe, rather than being confined by the borders of the country or region in which they reside, but thinking about what they can do for the world.

The event provided a unique opportunity for attendees to delve into the mind of a young entrepreneur, explore groundbreaking concepts, and gain valuable knowledge to help shape their own entrepreneurial journeys.

Sam Altman is a renowned technology entrepreneur and visionary leader in the industry. Having launched the OpenAI company in 2022, co-founded by Elon Musk, Altman has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence. At a young age, he served as the CEO of the prestigious business incubator Y Combinator, investing in early-stage startups like Dropbox. Altman's commitment to building OpenAI and developing the ChatGPT model highlights his dedication to advancing AI technology and making it accessible to a wider audience. His expertise and insights have garnered significant attention and continue to inspire individuals and businesses alike to harness the potential of AI for innovation and growth.

ChatGPT, developed by the team of language technology and artificial intelligence experts at OpenAI, is a cutting-edge conversational AI model. Powered by state-of-the-art deep learning algorithms, ChatGPT has the ability to engage in natural and interactive conversations with users. It leverages a vast amount of pre-existing knowledge and contextual understanding to provide accurate and insightful responses across a wide range of topics. With its advanced language generation capabilities, ChatGPT has been widely acclaimed for its ability to simulate human-like conversations and deliver meaningful interactions.

Al-Hussein Technical University:

HTU, a Crown Prince Foundation initiative, is a private, non-profit Jordanian national university, with the mission of enhancing technical education in Jordan and bridging the gap between higher educational outcomes and labor markets requirements, through hands-on and project based learning education in engineering and IT, HTU also works to serve the local community by providing free upskilling programs targeting Jordanian universities fresh graduates seeking a job opportunity

Xpand Conference

Xpand Conference is the biggest gathering for software builders in the region, dedicated to pushing them to build global products; by bringing professionals building the frontier of technology. Xpand in owned by Propeller; a venture capital firm, that invests in software and technology startups in the Middle East.