Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, organized its sixth awareness workshop for employees of “Tadbeer” domestic worker recruitment centers at the Ministry’s headquarters in Al Ain.

The workshop was led by Ms. Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Awareness and Education Section at the NHRI, with contributions from Ms. Kaltham Al Kaabi from the Media Center. The sessions highlighted the NHRI’s mandate and activities, with a particular focus on the rights of domestic workers in the UAE and the obligations of employers in safeguarding those rights.

The event saw active participation from attendees, featuring interactive discussions and a Q&A session that emphasized the responsibility of Tadbeer employees in ensuring a fair and dignified working environment for domestic workers.

This initiative forms part of an ongoing series of awareness programs implemented by the National Human Rights Institution to enhance understanding of domestic workers’ rights among Tadbeer center employees across the UAE.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities, and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, as well as relevant international conventions, treaties, and agreements.