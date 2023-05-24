KUWATI CITY: Al Hamra Real Estate Company proudly collaborated with TEDx Kuwait City on Saturday, 20th May, to host the highly anticipated 2023 edition of TEDx. The event, held at the iconic Al Hamra Business Tower, marked a momentous occasion for both organizations and showcased Al Hamra's commitment to social responsibility, community betterment, and the empowerment of youth, women, and entrepreneurs.

TEDx Kuwait City brought together a diverse lineup of local leaders from various fields who shared their experiences and insights, invoking thought-provoking discussions on shaping a brighter future. The Sky Lobby located on the 55th Floor of the prestigious Al Hamra Business Tower provided an exceptional setting for the event, attracting a substantial turnout of audiences from different age groups and backgrounds eager to engage with the speakers on a wide range of topics, including Kuwaiti startups, gender gap discussions, architecture, artificial intelligence in banking, and more.

The esteemed speakers at TEDx Kuwait City included: Abdulaziz Mohammad Albahar, COO of The Taken Seat and Acting CEO of Mojo; Ahmad Jaber AlShatti, a proactive Technology Leader; Khadeejah Ismail Abdullah, Network Specialist; Lujain Salah Al Wazzan, COO at Al Wazzan Education; Majed Mubarak Al Adwani, Podcast Host; Salma Al Hajjaj, GM of Human Resources at Gulf Bank Kuwait; and Sura Saud Al Sabah, Architect.

TEDx is a renowned global platform known for its meticulously prepared talks, demonstrations, and performances centered around idea-focused subjects, fostering learning, inspiration, and meaningful conversations. As a community-driven and unbiased initiative, TEDx events are organized by local volunteers and are free from any commercial, religious, or political agenda. The overarching goal is to initiate conversations, forge connections, and promote community engagement.

Having grown from its humble beginnings in June 2006 with six talks, TEDx has evolved into an international phenomenon with a staggering annual viewership of over 3 Billion. This year’s TEDx Kuwait City aimed to explore future trends, ideas, and inventions that will revolutionize our perspective of the world. The organizers emphasized that the future is not simply an improved version of today but a place where imagination flourishes, transformation takes various forms, passion drives innovation, and progress relies on diversity. By examining things from different perspectives, we can unlock the full potential of collective growth.

Al Hamra extends its sincere appreciation to the organizers, volunteers, and key contributors who selflessly dedicated their efforts to ensure the success of the TEDx event. Special recognitions go to IKEA and BioHydro for their invaluable contributions, as well as AUK, Loyac, and CAP Kuwait for their support.

For further information, please visit TEDx Kuwait City website or contact Al Hamra Real Estate’s Company’s Marketing and Public Relations Department at mpr@alhamra.com.kw.

About Al Hamra Real Estate Co.:

Carrying a proud legacy as the iconic national landmark, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. remains a leader in Real Estate Management. Providing office space for a wide range of business activities, its widely acclaimed Business Tower is the tallest carved skyscraper at 413m high & 80 levels and stands as the focal point of Kuwait’s business district that enables people and businesses to thrive. Al Hamra’s Shopping Center serves as a contemporary lifestyle destination that trend-spots new premium brands and offers special shopping and entertainment concepts while serving as the gateway to a dynamic mix of culinary flavors through its popular Food Hall as well as the Shopping Center.

Credited for revolutionizing work spaces in the 21st century and transforming the urban landscape of Kuwait City's skyline, Al Hamra has won awards for its distinctive Business Tower from Honeywell, Arabian Business Achievement Awards, American Institute of Architecture (AIA) – New York Chapter, American Concrete Institute, Dubai, African and Arabian Property and International Property Awards 2019-2020 as well as the ‘Audience Award’ for the 10 year category of 2011 projects completion by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

To discover how Al Hamra is reshaping the business networking community, the society through its national movements, and maintaining its trademark of guaranteeing diversity in its offerings, please visit www.alhamra.com.kw or @alhamratower.

About TEDx Kuwait CIty:

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives. The two annual TED Conferences invite the world's leading thinkers and doers to speak for 18 minutes or less. Many of these talks are then made available, free, at TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.

The annual TED Conference takes place each spring in Vancouver, British Columbia. TED's media initiatives include TED.com, where new TED Talks are posted daily; the Open Translation Project, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED has established the annual TED Prize, where exceptional individuals with a wish to change the world get help translating their wishes into action; TEDx, which supports individuals or groups in hosting local, self- organized TED-style events around the world, and the TED Fellows program, helping world-changing innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.

