Sharjah: The fifth edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival is set to begin tomorrow, Thursday, at Expo Al Dhaid and will continue through October 5.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival features extensive participation from date producers, retailers, farmers, and palm owners across the UAE. It aims to promote the palm cultivation industry and enhance Sharjah’s position as a primary hub for premium date production.

The Al Dhaid Date Festival draws in leading Emirati palm farmers and representatives from major agricultural companies and key relevant government entities, alongside home-based entrepreneurs and productive families involved in the date industry. It offers a premier platform for local farmers and agricultural stakeholders to exchange knowledge and expertise, showcase their produce, and connect with key industry players and experts.

This year’s edition hosts a variety of cultural and heritage-themed activities, including a premium date auction and a dedicated market showcasing the finest varieties of dates, in addition to folkloric showcases designed to emphasise the richness of the UAE’s heritage.

The festival agenda also features a series of expert-led workshops and educational seminars aiming to equip farmers with best practices in palm tree care and support the adoption of advanced agricultural techniques.

H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the festival advances Sharjah Chamber’s key strategic objectives. These include empowering local farmers and encouraging them to scale their projects, thereby enhancing local production, increasing the emirate’s exports, and strengthening the UAE’s food security.

He affirmed the Chamber’s commitment to delivering economic, agricultural, and heritage-driven events that align with Sharjah’s environment, stimulate sustainable economic growth, safeguard the UAE’s cultural heritage, engage younger generations in agriculture, and provide direct support to agribusinesses and home-based producers operating in the sector.

For his part, Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of Al Dhaid Date Festival, stated that the festival has established itself as a leading agricultural and heritage platform in the region since the launch of its debut edition in 2020.

He underlined the festival’s contribution to driving development in Sharjah’s Eastern and Central regions by positioning Al Dhaid as a hub for agribusiness and reinforcing its historic reputation in palm cultivation, distinguished by the exceptional diversity and quality of its date varieties.

The premium date auction is set to begin immediately after the official opening ceremony on Thursday, October 2, with additional auctions held after Maghrib prayers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Date Market will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., while consignments for auction will be accepted between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. during the first three days of the festival.

To join the auction, participants must complete the official registration form at the registration desk, then deliver their dates for classification and weighing by the designated committee. Each participant is assigned a table under their name, with the requirement to attend in person or through a representative during the auction. Transactions are finalised directly between sellers and buyers, either by carton or bulk quantity, according to an average price per kilogram of premium dates set by the organisers.

The Organising Committee of the Al Dhaid Date Festival has outlined specific terms and conditions to safeguard auction standards. Eligible dates must originate from the UAE’s 2025 harvest, sourced directly from farms or households. They must be of premium quality, free from pests, insects, or any apparent defects or abnormal taste or odor. Pressed or bundled dates are excluded.

Each bidder is allowed a maximum entry of 60 kilograms per auction, equivalent to 20 cartons, and must use the festival’s official packaging. Participants may display up to four varieties on their table, within the overall permitted weight limit.The festival will be open to visitors every day from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

