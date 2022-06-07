As part of its aim to encourage and support students in the field of scientific research, Ajman University (AU) organized the 5th Annual AU Students Research Day online on June 8, 2022 in the presence of Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of AU; Dr. Abdulhaq Al-Nuaimi, Vice-Chancellor for Communication and Community Affairs; Dr. Khaled Assaleh, Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs; Dr. Kamran Arshad, Dean of Research and Graduate Studies, as well as Deans of all 9 colleges.

The event showcased the diverse, multidisciplinary research conducted at AU throughout the Academic Year 2022-23, and gave student researchers the opportunity to present their original work to the jury and to their peers. A total of 76 undergraduate and graduate winners from the Colleges of Law, Dentistry and Mass Communication were announced for 28 pathbreaking research projects, which highlight interesting topics that keep pace with the latest developments in different fields.

One of the winning projects examined interior design in community service centers and the importance of determining the functions and practicality of space. Students from the College of Engineering and IT researched various topics, such as the use of advanced technologies for online learning and for medical purposes. On the other hand, students from the College of Law conducted a comparative study about bank interest rates in terms of legal prohibition and practical implementation.

Pharmacy students assessed the perceptions of students enrolled in health-related programs in different universities across the UAE, on genetic medicines. Students from the College of Mass Communication presented on various topics, including the use of advertising in mobile games, graphic design and labour market, the impact of the Korean BTS band on Arab youth, and women's experiences in leadership positions in the UAE. Students from the College of Business Administration presented several research projects, including the impact of motivation on the performance of employees in the private sector.

The winning research projects align with the University’s core values of Excellence, Integrity, Inclusiveness, Social Responsibility and Innovation. AU aims to promote a culture of research and encourage students to make a positive change in their community by finding solutions to contemporary challenges.

