Ajman, UAE – The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), led by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General, is set to embark on a roadshow in the United Kingdom from February 12 to 15, 2024. The initiative aims to foster collaboration with key stakeholders in the UK tourism sector and draw visitors from various cities. The delegation's itinerary includes stops in Glasgow, Birmingham, and London, where the latest destinations and projects will be showcased to boost Ajman's global tourism appeal.

The UK has been instrumental in Ajman's tourism success, ranking among the top ten countries contributing tourists to the emirate. In 2023, foreign tourism experienced a notable 7% increase concerning the total number of English tourists (both residents and non-residents) compared to the previous year, marking steady growth.

Expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming tour, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, conveyed his delight regarding the upcoming tour, stating, "This promotional campaign aligns seamlessly with our vision to solidify the emirate's standing on the global tourism map, placing a strong emphasis on fortifying partnerships, sharing experiences, and drawing insights from the best practices. We are confident that the meetings and memorandums of understanding to be signed during this tour will significantly contribute to supporting sustainable economic development in tourism and introduce the diverse tourism products and projects offered by the emirate."

Expressing optimism about the ongoing roadshow effort, His Excellency highlighted its potential as a pivotal moment in augmenting awareness of Ajman's tourism and cultural facets. He believes that this campaign will not only serve as a means to attract visitors from the United Kingdom but will also act as an effective gateway to fostering collaboration with local and international partners in the tourism sector. This collaboration, in turn, is expected to enhance opportunities for experience exchange and lead to an increased influx of tourists to the emirate.

Recent years witnessed remarkable growth in Ajman's tourism sector, boasting an 11% surge in total hotel revenues, a 6% increase in occupancy rates, and an 11% rise in visitor numbers compared to the same period in 2022. With 50 hotel facilities and approximately 4,300 rooms, Ajman maintains an 82% occupancy rate, according to the STR report, reflecting a 6% increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR) over the previous year.

Simultaneously, Ajman is experiencing a tourism upswing, with escalating hotel revenues, occupancy rates, and visitor numbers. The emirate is solidifying its status as a preferred destination for UK and Ireland tourists, witnessing a surge in nights spent and arrivals from these countries.

The department is committed to elevating awareness about Ajman as an appealing tourist destination, offering unique experiences aligned with the local culture and history. These efforts are expected to bolster the local economy, create job opportunities, increase hotel occupancy, and enhance Ajman's image as an attractive tourist haven.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

