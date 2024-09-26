Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Tourism Development Department, in partnership with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, organised a signing ceremony for the book titled ‘Hamad Bin Khalifa Abu Shehab - Biography and Impact’ by Mohammed A. Nouraldin, at the Rashid Al Khadar Museum. The event comes as part of the collaborative efforts of both parties to boost the UAE’s cultural landscape and recognise the country’s literature icons.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, said: “The signing ceremony highlights our efforts and dedication to supporting cultural activities and events that foster cultural and intellectual relations among various entities of the country. Furthermore, these events signify our robust ties with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation and its vital role in elevating the cultural landscape in Ajman, through which we aim to pave the way for new opportunities for enhanced cooperation between various national cultural institutions.”

For his part, H.E. Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, said: “At the Al Owais Cultural Foundation, we continue to uphold Emirati achievements by honouring thought leaders and prominent personalities from the UAE’s literature field. The signing ceremony hosted in collaboration with the Ajman Tourism Development Department comes in line with our mission to safeguard the country’s cultural heritage and our endeavours to spotlight individuals that have contributed to its development.”

The book titled ‘Hamad Bin Khalifa Abu Shehab - Biography and Impact’ is a key addition to the Emirati Library. It underscores the life of Emirati poet Hamad Bin Khalifa Abu Shehab (1936-2002), one of the most renowned poets who influenced the country’s literature field.

In addition, the books sheds light on various aspects of Abu Shehab’s intellectual and artistic personality, which is portrayed in an engaging storytelling approach, emphasising the relationships that brought the author and poet together despite their age difference. It highlights various situations the author experienced with poet Abu Shehab, offering a thorough viewpoint that reveals a unique, extraordinary, and exceptional person who maintained strong connections with the nation’s leaders and notable dignitaries, acting as a bridge between two generations of poets in both expressive and popular traditional literature.

Through the book, the author also highlights the influence of the poet Abu Shehab in UAE folk literature. Abu Shehab has made significant contributions to the establishment and development of this literary genre in the post-union period and has been instrumental in promoting popular traditional literature through the media. Notably, the author has also included all the literary works done by the poet.

The Rashid Al Khadar Museum, where the book signing ceremony was held, is a highly significant cultural landmark in the Emirate of Ajman. It plays a key role in supporting art and poetry, as well as providing a dynamic platform for hosting cultural and art events that link the past and the present. Furthermore, it contributes to protecting the Emirati heritage and efforts that reflect the cultural identity of the UAE.

Last year, the Ajman Tourism Development Department and Al Owais Cultural Foundation came together and signed a cooperation agreement. The key objectives of the agreement were to promote cultural events that enhance the nation’s cultural landscape, and spotlight authors and intellectuals who fortify the UAE’s cultural identity.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com