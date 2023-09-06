Ajman: – Under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, anticipated third edition of the Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition, organized by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), was opened today by his excellency Mahmoud Khaleel Alhashmi, the Director General of ADTD. This five-day event promises to be a treasure trove for collectors, dealers, and enthusiasts alike.

Running from 6th to 10th September 2023, Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition extends a warm invitation to all collectors, history enthusiasts, and the general public to explore its treasures. The exhibition will be open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, ensuring ample time for everyone to experience the rich history and captivating collectibles on display.

